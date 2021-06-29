WHO officials urge vaccination to mask various concerns





World Health Organization officials concerned about Delta variants have urged even fully vaccinated people to wear masks and continue to take other precautions. Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Americans who were fully vaccinated in May that they no longer had to wear masks indoors or six feet away from others. Authorities also relaxed advice on inspection and quarantine after suspected exposure. CDC spokesman asked about WHO attention on Monday Point out existing guidance And there was no sign that it would change. The delta mutant is a highly infectious virus that has spread to at least 85 countries since it was first identified in India and currently accounts for one-fifth of Covid-19 cases across the United States. .. The prevalence here has doubled in the last two weeks, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the United States, calls it the “greatest threat” to getting rid of the virus in the United States.

Los Angeles County said it on Monday It is highly recommended to wear a mask indoors As a precautionary measure against delta variants, he added that it accounts for almost half of all cases sequenced in the county. In a statement, county officials said, “Until we have a better understanding of how and to whom the Delta variants are spread, all businesses are operating without any other restrictions and disruption of day-to-day operations. We need to minimize and focus on maximum protection. “ WHO Secretary-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said at a press conference on Friday that the rise of new variants “makes it even more urgent to use all tools at will.”

Most fully vaccinated people are protected, but studies show that Pfizer vaccines are slightly less effective against delta variants than other variants, significantly in individuals who receive only one dose. It is low. UK — About two-thirds of the population has been vaccinated with Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine at least once, and just under half have been vaccinated twice — the number of cases caused by this variant is skyrocketing. And Israel, one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, has partially re-imposed mask obligations in response to the increasing number of incidents. Given how fast the mutants move, “the vaccine approach isn’t enough,” said Eric Fagledin, a senior researcher at the Federation of American Scientists in Washington. “We are not at the level of vaccination that can release all other brakes.” Other scientists objected that the guidance needed to be tailored to local conditions. “This makes sense because the WHO sees a world that is barely vaccinated,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, with different advice in parts of the United States. Added that may be needed. “If I lived in a low-vaccination area in Missouri, Wyoming, or Mississippi, I wouldn’t be excited to go indoors without a mask, even if I was vaccinated.” He said. Other news from around the world: The· African Union The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given people vaccinated with Covishield, a shot taken at the Serum Institute of India, where the planned European Union digital travel pass depends on many low-income countries. He expressed concern that he did not cover it. The vaccine is the same as the one manufactured by AstraZeneca, which is EU-approved and included in the EU Travel Pass, but the Serum Institute has its own EU approval to sell shots under the name Covishield. I have not received it.so Joint statement, AU and the Africa CDC said the exclusion was a “concern” and called on Brussels to expand the list of acceptable vaccines.

Abu Dhabi’s capital United Arab Emirates Will ban unvaccinated residents over the age of 15 from accessing most public places starting August 20th, including schools, universities, malls, gyms, restaurants, cafes and cultural facilities.The new rule is Announced on Twitter As the government’s media office reported on Monday, and federal authorities of Emirati reported an increase in cases and deaths associated with the more infectious Delta variant. According to Reuters..

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Monday that the United States would begin vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two million times. Peru And 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine Pakistan, Part of President Biden’s pledge to dispatch doses abroad.She also shipped 1.5 million Moderna Honduras Announced over the weekend.

