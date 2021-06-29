Is it a sinus infection or COVID-19?How to tell

your Paranasal sinus An air-filled pocket behind your face. When water accumulates in the sinuses, bacteria such as viruses and bacteria multiply and Sinous infection.. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It is a viral disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.The virus level is high In the area of ​​the nose and sinuses. Some COVID-19 symptoms also overlap with those of sinus infection. Symptoms such as stuffy nose, sore throat, and fever may make you wonder if you have a sinus infection or COVID-19. Read on to find out how to tell the difference.

Sinous infections and COVID-19 have many common symptoms, including: Some of the symptoms of sinus infections that differ from those of COVID-19 are: Sinus pain and pressure, and post-nasal drip are good indicators of sinus infections. These symptoms usually accompany other common sinus infections, such as runny nose and stuffy nose. The unique symptoms of COVID-19, which are rarely seen during sinus infections, are: Poor sense of smell can occur 60 percent Of the time between sinus infections or colds. With COVID-19, the loss of odor and taste is almost complete and can occur without a runny nose or stuffy nose. the study It was found that the loss of odor and taste due to COVID-19 lasted about 9 days on average. Most people regain their smell and taste within 28 days.

Apart from COVID-19, there are several other ways to identify sinus infections. When symptoms first appear

How long the symptoms last

How serious the symptoms are When do the symptoms first appear? Symptoms of sinus infections often occur suddenly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may develop more gradually 2-14 days After exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Sinous infections often occur after suffering from common viral illnesses such as: cold Or influenza.. If you already get sick and then have symptoms, you may have a sinus infection. Viruses that cause colds and the flu tend to spread from autumn to winter. COVID-19 can occur at any time of the year. COVID-19 can be followed by sinus infection, which has not yet been reported by studies. Sinous infections can also occur after exposure to allergens and irritants such as pollen, pet dander, and cigarette smoke.If you have Allergies Or if you have been around irritants recently, you may be at risk for sinus infections. How long will the symptoms last? Usually, sinus infections go away within 2-3 weeks.. COVID-19 lasts for about 1 to 2 weeks, depending on its severity and overall health. A 2020 research We surveyed 270 outpatients with COVID-19. Among them, 175 (65%) reported that they returned to normal health about 7 days after a positive COVID-19 test. Some symptoms like cough Also, after COVID-19, the odor and taste may be temporarily lost.Some people may experience Long-distance COVID-19, A group of symptoms that last weeks to months after infection. How serious are the symptoms? Most sinus infections heal spontaneously without serious symptoms or complications. If the sinus infection is caused by bacteria, antibiotics may be needed. Many cases of COVID-19 Mild or moderate.. World Health Organization (WHO) 20 percent A percentage of people with COVID-19 have a severe or serious illness. Elderly people and people with certain health conditions are at increased risk of serious illness.

If you suspect you have a sinus infection or COVID-19, here’s what to do next. Sinuse infection Sinuse infections can usually heal and treat spontaneously at home.. Home care tips for sinus infections are detailed below. In rare cases, sinus infections can spread beyond the sinuses and cause persistent symptoms. Seek medical attention if severe head pain or nasal symptoms such as runny nose or stuffy nose persist for more than a few weeks. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) If you notice the symptoms of COVID-19, COVID-19 test right away. This is the only way to make sure that the symptoms are due to COVID-19 and not another illness. Doctor or yours State Health Department To find a test site near you. Turnaround time Be sure to check when you will receive the results, as the COVID-19 test may vary from site to site. Plan to stay home until you receive the test results. This helps prevent SARS-CoV-2 from spreading to others.

Talk to your doctor if you know you have a sinus infection or COVID-19, but your symptoms do not improve or begin to worsen. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the following serious COVID-19 symptoms: If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19, please notify your medical staff before or upon arrival at the medical facility.

There are some similarities and differences in the treatment of sinus infections and COVID-19. Sinous infection Many sinus infections are caused by viruses, so Antibiotics Usually not needed. In most cases, sinus infections can be improved with home care such as: rest

Drink plenty of water to help loosen mucus

Apply Warm compress Helps relieve pressure on the nose and forehead

take a breath Sultry air, Standing in the shower, etc.

With Saline nasal irrigation

Take over-the-counter medications (OTCs) to relieve fever, discomfort, and stuffy nose COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms can usually be treated at home using many of the same means used for sinus infections. These include taking a rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and using OTC medications. More serious cases of COVID-19 need to be treated in the hospital. Some potential treatments are:

Now let’s see what to do if you are diagnosed with either a sinus infection or COVID-19. Sinuse infection If you have a sinus infection, use the home care method described above. It may take some time for the symptoms to improve, but they should disappear within a few weeks. Contact your doctor if your symptoms do not improve or worsen rear for 10 days .. Antibiotics may be needed to treat sinus infections. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) If the COVID-19 test is positive, do the following: stay at home. Unless you have medical attention, it is important to stay home during recovery to prevent the virus from spreading to others in the area.

Unless you have medical attention, it is important to stay home during recovery to prevent the virus from spreading to others in the area. Please stay away. If you live with others, stay away from them. If possible, use separate bedrooms and bathrooms.wear mask If you need to be around your family.

If you live with others, stay away from them. If possible, use separate bedrooms and bathrooms.wear mask If you need to be around your family. Track your symptoms. COVID-19 can be serious, so be sure to track your symptoms as you recover.

COVID-19 can be serious, so be sure to track your symptoms as you recover. Be careful. Use home care measures to relieve symptoms and help recovery.

Use home care measures to relieve symptoms and help recovery. Keep it clean. wash hands Frequently cover and clean coughs and sneezes High five surface..

wash hands Frequently cover and clean coughs and sneezes High five surface.. Please contact another person. If you were around someone before your COVID-19 test was positive, please let them know so you can ask for a test. The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Most people say they don’t need a separate test to end the COVID-19 isolation period.You can usually be around others again all The correct ones are: It’s been at least 10 days since the symptoms appeared.

You went for at least 24 hours without heat Acetaminophen (Tylenol) and Ibuprofen (Advil, Motorin).

The overall symptom is improving. Long-distance COVID-19 Long-distance COVID-19 It can last for weeks or months. If you think you have this, talk to your doctor to learn about your options for managing symptoms. Here are some examples of long-range COVID-19 symptoms: