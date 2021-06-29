How to stay safe in hot and humid weather

Summer can pose additional challenges for diabetics. the study It suggests that hot climates can lead to health problems in diabetics and can be sensitive to heat and humidity. Blood sugar levels can become difficult to control and the risk of developing heat exhaustion can increase. Therefore, when the weather gets hot, it is important to carefully monitor your blood sugar levels and be aware of any symptoms that your body may not be able to handle the heat well. That way, you can take action before the situation becomes serious.

Not only can hot weather make you tired and dull. It can have some negative effects on how your diabetes affects your body. For example, people with diabetes are more likely to become dehydrated than people without diabetes. Signs of mild to moderate dehydration Can include: When dehydration gets worse, the following symptoms may appear: Some people even notice them sweating Drop off. Dehydration can raise blood sugar levels. Second, the need for urination can occur more often, which exacerbates the problem. You are also more vulnerable Heat exhaustion Diabetes can damage blood vessels and nerves, including the nerves in the sweat glands, so you may not be able to cool your body as efficiently as you need it. In addition, high temperatures can change how your body uses insulin. Usually, if you are exercising, your insulin needs are reduced.But hot weather can throw a wrench into it and you may be at risk for both high And Hypoglycemia level. This is a good incentive to discuss with your healthcare professional how to adjust your insulin, taking into account activity level and weather, if needed.

In some places, it’s not just hot. It is hot and humid. Excess moisture in the air can exacerbate heat. And the challenges for diabetics are: When the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as much as when it is dry. It makes it harder to stay cool, and it can make it harder for you to keep your blood sugar under control. The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is advisable to monitor the heat index in your area as both temperature and humidity are taken into account.

Careful management of diabetes is the best way to keep track of the situation. Here are some tips on how to do this to keep you safe in the heat of the summer. Drink a lot of water. Avoiding dehydration is important, so you need to make sure that you maintain your fluid intake. But skip sugar-sweetened drinks.

A dress that suits the weather. This means lightweight, loose clothing that helps keep you cool, especially if you plan to spend time outside.

Avoid alcoholic beverages. Alcohol has a diuretic effect, so drinking alcoholic beverages requires you to urinate more often and you will lose water.

Check your blood sugar frequently. This includes before and after activities such as exercise that affect blood sugar levels regardless of the weather. Hot climates can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate more than you can imagine.

When you go out, stay in the shade as much as possible. Choose a slightly cooler shade, as the heat index can be quite high in direct sunlight.

Exercise indoors in an air-conditioned space. It is less susceptible to heat and humidity. Or, if you really like exercising outside, join a little cool early morning workout.

I know your medicine Carefully read all the instructions for your medication so that you will notice the warning about fever.

Get ready. Keep urine Ketone test If you are using insulin for type 1 diabetes, you may be at risk of developing the following complications: Diabetic ketoacidosis..

If you have diabetes, you will want to monitor yourself for possible development of symptoms Heat exhaustion, as well as Hypoglycemia And Hyperglycemia.. Symptoms may be similar, so be aware of the various symptoms and see a doctor if in doubt. Heat exhaustion Your body may overheat in response to hot weather and develop a condition known as heat exhaustion. Symptoms include the following: Lower blood pressure

syncope

A lot of sweating

dizzy

nausea

headache

Weak and fast pulse rate

Muscle cramps

Moisturized or cool skin even at high temperatures Although not as serious as heat stroke, heat exhaustion can pave the way for it, so don’t ignore these symptoms. Hypoglycemia Hypoglycemia occurs when blood sugar levels drop to abnormally low levels.Officially, it happens when your blood sugar drops 70 milligrams per deciliter (Mg / dL). In summer, hot and humid weather tends to increase metabolism and is more likely to absorb more insulin, increasing the risk of hypoglycemia. When hypoglycemia develops, it can cause confusion and blurred vision.Other Symptoms include: anxiety

sweating

trembling

Palpitations In extreme cases, you can lose consciousness. Keep a glucose pill or another fast-acting carb source handy so that you can take it as soon as your blood sugar begins to drop. Hyperglycemia Hyperglycemia It occurs when the blood sugar level is too high. Your body does not have enough insulin or it cannot effectively use the insulin it has. you have Hyperglycemia If the blood glucose level exceeds 180 mg / dL after a meal, or if it exceeds 130 mg / dL before a meal. Are you really thirsty or tired? Do you need to pee often? These are common signs of hyperglycemia. Of course, dehydration can also result in excessive thirst and malaise. But in any case, you don’t want to wipe them out. Check your blood sugar and make sure you are drinking enough fluids.

Stop when signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion begin to appear. Head to a cool place indoors, drink some hydration aids and check your blood sugar. If your blood sugar drops below 70 mg / dL, remember the “15-15 rule”. American Diabetes Association.. That is, consume 15 grams of carbs to raise your blood sugar, wait 15 minutes and test your blood sugar again. If your blood sugar is too high, fast-acting insulin often helps to counteract the high blood sugar. However, the blood sugar level Dangerously expensivePlease don’t wait. Have someone take you to the hospital. If your insulin levels are low and your blood sugar is very high, Diabetic ketoacidosis, This is emergency medical care.