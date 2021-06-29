Study: Black men are less likely to receive advanced prostate cancer treatment than white Hispanic men

June 29 (UPI)- Black men with advanced prostate cancer are less likely to receive aggressive treatment than white men and Hispanic men with the disease, a study published Tuesday by the journal. cancer Found.

Black male veterans receive more prostate cancer radiation or surgery than non-black males, even though a study of military veterans found that black men were generally less likely to be treated. It turns out that the chances are somewhat higher.

In addition, veterans of all races who stood to benefit from these more aggressive treatments were 40% more likely to receive them than those who did not need them.

However, black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in all age groups two years earlier than men of other races.

The data also show that men in other races and ethnic groups are more likely to be diagnosed with an aggressive illness.

These disparities exist, at least among US veterans, despite apparently equal access to medical services, the researchers said.

“Our study shows that for unknown reasons, black men in need of treatment may be choosing for the most beneficial treatments for prostate cancer, which are often more invasive. It suggests, “co-author Dr. Joseph Labener said in a press release.

Also, these “high-profit” treatments may not be as aggressively offered as non-black patients, “said Ravenell, Vice Dean of Diversity Issues and Inclusions at NYU Langone Health in New York City. Stated.

In this study, Ravenell and his colleagues analyzed medical records of 35,427 men who were treated for early to moderate prostate cancer at a U.S. Veteran Health Department facility between 2011 and 2017. ..

Most of the men included in the study were over 60 years old, married, and had no other serious health problems, the researchers said.

They identified all men diagnosed with prostate cancer and classified them by life expectancy based on other medical diagnoses and the severity of prostate cancer.

For example, men in their 50s with advanced cancer who underwent surgery or radiation therapy were considered to have received “high-profit” treatment because they had the greatest impact on life expectancy.

Conversely, much older men with non-advanced cancer were rated as “low” benefits of aggressive prostate cancer treatment because these treatments had little effect on their life expectancy. Yes, the researchers said.

Data show that black men who are most likely to benefit from high-profit treatment (men with advanced prostate cancer who were otherwise healthy) are more likely than non-black men of similar age and severity of cancer. It may be 11% less.

One possible reason for this treatment disparity is that they may be more afraid of the side effects of aggressive treatment, such as the risk of incontinence and erectile dysfunction, than other black men. Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Prostate cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the United States, with more than 34,000 people dying from the disease each year, with black men three times more likely than other men, according to the National Cancer Institute. I’m dead.

According to laboratory estimates, nearly 250,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, most of them in the earliest stages.

“Our findings strongly emphasize that patients and physicians should discuss fear, values, and preferences when considering all treatment options related to prostate cancer,” co-authored. Dr. Danil Makarov said in a press release.

“Despite the great advances in prostate cancer treatment over the last few decades, racial disparities in treatment continue, why this is happening, and what we can ultimately do to fill the gap. There’s a lot left to do to get a better understanding, “Makarov said. Associate Professor of Urology and Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.