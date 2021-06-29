Health
“Lambda” COVID variant found in the United Kingdom
June 29, 2021-A new coronavirus variant has been found in the United Kingdom that has infected thousands of people in South America.
Lambda variants, classified as “variants of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 17, were detected in 29 countries. Seven of them are Latin America. In Peru, which was first identified, lambda variants account for 82% of new infections.
Currently, six cases of this COVID-19 variant have been found in the United Kingdom, all related to international travel.
The UK Public Health Service (PHE) states that the Lambda mutant has been designated as the mutant under investigation (VUI) due to an increase in international cases and some notable mutations.
Pablo Tsukayama, a virologist at the University of Caetano Heredia in Lima, and his team have been tracking the evolution of Peruvian lambda mutants for several months after identifying them by genomic testing.
“With 187,000 deaths and the highest mortality rate in the world, we are the country with the most struggles with the coronavirus,” said Tsukayama. DW News.. “Therefore, it’s no wonder that a new variant started here.”
Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Gamma (P.1) are classified by WHO as “variant of concern”. Classification indicates that they are more contagious and more difficult to treat.
“So far, there have been no signs that the lambda mutant is more aggressive,” said WHO virologist Jairo Mendez-Rico. “Although it may show higher infection rates, there is still not enough reliable data to compare with gamma or delta.”
PHE said testing is ongoing and there is currently no evidence that the mutant causes more serious illness or reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine.
An additional 514 were admitted to a British hospital on Covid-19 during the week leading up to June 21st. Of these, 304 were unvaccinated.
Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 153,000 deaths have been registered in the UK and that Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate.
..
2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210629/lambda-covid-variant-discovered-in-uk
