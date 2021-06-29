Differences and Myths-Forbes Health

You may be wondering after going around the house three times looking for a car key. Is this the beginning of Alzheimer’s disease? dementia? Answer: Probably not. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are brain disorders that are very different from normal aging memory problems. They are also different from each other.

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe some illnesses that cause amnesia, language difficulties, and ultimately brain changes that disrupt daily functioning.

Alzheimer’s disease, on the other hand, is a type of dementia and is the most common. Studies show that older people with Alzheimer’s disease often also have one or two other types of dementia, a condition known as “mixed dementia.”

Diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is upset, but experts say they are not desperate and can help to understand the facts.

Facts of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease begins 20 years before the first symptoms appear. How this evolves, and what you need to know.

Brain changes

Alzheimer’s disease is a disease in which a toxic protein called beta-amyloid slowly accumulates and eventually destroys another protein called tau, which is important for brain function, said Mayok Clinic’s Deputy Director and Clinical Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Center. Core Director Richard Caseselli, MD, explains. Arizona. “This damaged tau not only causes dysfunction and ultimately kills the affected neurons, but also spreads to other brain cells, leading to their dysfunction and death,” he said. say. The affected brain region determines the patient’s symptoms.

Cause

What leads to the accumulation of beta-amyloid? Brain stressors, such as head injuries, diabetes, and exposure to pollution, can cause accumulation, Dr. Kaseri said. He also adds that certain genes may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, age is the greatest risk factor.

Numbers

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and nearly two-thirds of these people are women. In addition, an imbalanced number of older blacks and Hispanics in the United States suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

First signs of Alzheimer’s disease

“The earliest symptomatic stage is called mild cognitive impairment,” says Dr. Caselli. The early signs are:

Amnesia that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficult to complete familiar tasks

Confusion with time and place

Problems with understanding visual images

New problems with words in speaking or writing

I can’t follow the steps and misplaced items

Changes in mood and personality

New Kibo

With the support of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug called aducanumab, which has mixed findings but can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

“I think this is a small step in the right direction,” said Charles Decalli, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Center at UC Davis Health, an Alzheimer’s disease research center funded by the National Institutes of Health at the University of California, Davis. The doctor of medicine says. “I think there are many other drugs in the pipeline that are more effective. We hope that approval of this drug will stimulate the development and testing of better drugs for AD in the near future. ”

Facts of dementia

Dementia consists of several diseases of the brain that interfere with memory, thinking, walking, conversation, inappropriate behavior, and mood changes. Many dementias are progressive. Symptoms begin in mild form and worsen over time, but the symptoms and progression of dementia vary from individual to individual and depending on the part of the brain affected.

Types of dementia (excluding Alzheimer’s disease)

Vascular dementia Is the second most common type of dementia, characterized by microscopic bleeding or vascular occlusion, which deprives parts of the brain of blood and oxygen. Symptoms include impaired judgment, inability to plan or find the right words, and laughing and crying out of control.

Lewy body dementias It is the third most common form of dementia and is characterized by abnormal protein deposition in the cortical areas of the brain. It can cause sleep disorders, movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, hallucinations, reasoning and thinking problems, and daily dysfunction.

Frontotemporal dementia Is a term used to describe a group of related states characterized by degeneration of the anterior and lateral parts of the brain that control decision-making, emotions, language, and behavior. This is the most common form of dementia in people under the age of 60 and can be misdiagnosed as a psychiatric problem.

Five myths about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Proper treatment and support is important for the well-being of those diagnosed with all forms of dementia. Therefore, it is important to know the facts from fiction about these common myths.

Myth: Dementia is a normal part of aging.

fact: Dementia is a brain disorder and is not a normal part of aging. Forgetting where to put the key is a common problem for many as they get older. But according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the signs of dementia are more than just moments of oblivion. With dementia, you may not be able to do normal work at home or at work, get lost in a familiar place, and forget about common functions. Seek medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms.

Myth: The risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia cannot be reduced. It either develops or does not develop.

fact: Developing healthy habits can reduce the risk of developing dementia, or at least delay it. “Healthy body, healthy spirit,” says Dr. Caseri. “What we can control, we need to control,” he adds, adding that even the life of a healthy habit is not a guarantee of protection.

Among the 12 factors that increase the risk of dementia outlined in the 2020 report Lancet Committee When it comes to dementia prevention, most are within your control. These include high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, diabetes, low social contact, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity. Risk factors that we cannot control include lack of education, traumatic brain injury, depression, hearing loss, and exposure to air pollution.

Myth: There is no cure, so there is no point in getting a diagnosis.

fact: Diagnosis helps to relieve symptoms, receive medication, and delay loss of independence. With the right diagnosis, you can get the right medical assistance right away. Looking at patients with symptoms of dementia, Dr. DeCarli says he always starts with a careful medical history and tests to ensure that he is free of other neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and stroke. “I screen for chemical imbalances and otherwise ensure that patients are in good health. I order brain scans to look for patterns that match the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.” He says.

He also treats the most problematic symptoms, even before a formal diagnosis is made. “If a person is actively hallucinating, very excited, or suffering from depression, I treat those symptoms with medication,” says Dr. Decalli. “These are most likely to cause problems for one’s health and the health of the caregiver. They are very careful about the symptoms that require intervention.”

Myth: Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, as you know, means that it ends soon.

fact: You can continue a lot of activities. “The most hopeful sign I see is the patient himself,” says Dr. Caseri. “Mysteriously, there are patients who don’t seem to be declining like most of the time. Not surprisingly, people are afraid of the disease, but what’s not well understood is how much it changes. For example, two years after being diagnosed with mild AD, a patient hiked himself on a 1,000-mile nature trail. His life never ended. What he lost. Instead, I focused on what I could still do. “

Myth: Dealing with families with Alzheimer’s disease is overwhelmingly difficult.

fact: Practical adjustments can make life easier for people with dementia and their families-and help is there. When you or your family are diagnosed, you will ask many questions, so ask for help. Now is the time to make a coordinated plan for the best care.Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s disease navigator It provides useful tips, information, and resources.

6 Ways to Help People with Dementia

To ease the daily lives of loved ones, their caregivers, and your own who have been diagnosed with dementia, Dr. DeCarli suggests:

1. Play music.

“Music that people like can be very calming,” he says. “In fact, the 2014 documentary Living interior It shows how music can awaken and delight patients with dementia. “

2. I miss you.

“Find a story that will help them recollect,” says Dr. DeCarli. Recalling some of their past lives can be very helpful, even soothing.

3. Create the structure.

Organize your activities, including exercise, so that they take place at about the same time each day. This plan involves making sure they sleep primarily at night. “Patients with dementia may have a staggered sleep-wake cycle and stay awake all night,” says Dr. DeCarli.

4. Redirect and change direction.

“If you focus on something that someone really doesn’t understand, refocus your attention by saying,’Hey, dad, let’s go for a walk,’” says Dr. Decalli. “If the person is confused about his whereabouts, say,” This is your home. I bought it 20 years ago. ” Tell me the facts. Not critical.

5. Correct the memory problem.

“In the early stages, having a big calendar-like reminder can be very helpful,” says Dr. DeCarli. He recommends gadgets like Full Disclosure. This is a digital clock that displays the date, day of the week, time, evening or afternoon, month and year in large letters and numbers.

6. Monitor safety.

Dr. DeCarli suggests that families of people diagnosed with dementia can make their homes safer, for example by removing the stove, and cannot boil or burn food.

