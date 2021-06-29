Fertility drugs do not increase the risk of breast cancer





Treatments that stimulate the release of eggs increase the production of estrogen hormones and may act on breast cells. This raises concerns that cells can become cancerous.

According to a new study by King’s College London, drugs that are routinely used to release eggs during treatment with fertility drugs do not increase the risk of developing breast cancer in women. Fertilization treatment is more complex, from the use of drugs to promote egg release during a woman’s natural fertility cycle, to stimulation of the patient’s ovarian cycle, extraction of eggs from the ovaries, and in vitro fertilization (IVF), including fertilization. It covers a wide range of treatments. Do them in the laboratory and then transfer the embryos to the uterus. Studies have shown that drugs that stimulate egg release have been used to treat infertility since the early 1960s. These treatments increase the production of estrogen hormones and may act on breast cells. This raises concerns that cells can become cancerous. “Treatment for childbirth can be an emotional experience,” authors Yusuf Beebeejaun, MRCOG, MHDL, and MBBS said in a press release. “Patients are often asked if taking ovarian stimulants increases their risk of developing cancer, including breast cancer. Data from nearly 2 million people to answer that important clinical question. We conducted this review to report. “ A team of researchers analyzed a study of 1.8 million women receiving fertility treatment who were followed up for an average of 27 years and did not have an increased risk of developing breast cancer. According to a press release, this is the largest study to date assessing whether commonly used fertility drugs increase the risk of cancer. “Our study showed that the use of drugs to stimulate the ovaries in the treatment of fertility drugs did not increase the risk of breast cancer in women,” said senior author Shesh Sunkara, MD. Mentioned in the release. “This study provides the evidence needed to reassure women and couples seeking fertility drugs.” Women of all reproductive ages were included in this study. The researchers found no significant increase in risk among treated women compared to untreated women and untreated women with infertility. “Many of the fears, stresses and anxieties associated with childbirth treatment are rooted in overcoming uncertainty,” patient advocate Katie Lindemann said in a press release. “This study not only gives patients my comfort at the emotional level, but also makes it possible to make more informed decisions about the risks and benefits of treatment at a reasonable level. “ reference Studies have found that fertility drugs do not increase the risk of breast cancer. news release. King’s College London. June 21, 2021. Accessed on June 22, 2021. https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/fertility-drugs-do-not-increase-breast-cancer-risk-study-finds

