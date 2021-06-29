Public health warns that West Island in Montreal is at high risk of Lyme disease infection





The Quebec Institute for Public Health said in a news release Tuesday that Lyme disease-carrying mites spread to West Island in Montreal, increasing the risk of exposing residents. based on Quebec National Institute of Public Health According to (INSPQ) 2019 epidemiological data, most infections occurred in the Estrie and Monterégie regions. In 2020, public health received 114 reports of cases of Lyme disease in the state. The situation in Montreal is not so dire, but INSPQ said there was a risk of getting sick on the island and Lyme disease is now endemic to the West Island. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause long-term health problems. Symptoms include fever, rash, headache, and malaise. There are some suggestions on how to avoid ticks. It’s a warm, sunny day-like tick, so if you really want to avoid it, go out when it’s cold.

Early mornings are also a good time to avoid mites, as they like the sunny part of the day.

Some areas are more “tingling” than others, so avoid them when you’re careful.

Wearing long sleeves, long pants, or covered clothing will help the mites to be seen and removed before they adhere.

Frequent tick checks. It is advisable to scrutinize yourself, your child and your pet after 6 hours to get rid of the ticks.

A repellent using DEET is also a good idea. To report a case of Lyme disease, call Public Health at 514-528-2400 or fill out and fax it. form To confidential line 514-528-2461. If you don’t know what kind of tick you are dealing with, etick app Identify it and log it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/lyme-disease-high-risk-infection-montreal-west-island-1.6084366 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos