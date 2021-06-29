The Waterloo region is addressing a mistake with a mobile clinic appointment as 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.





The Waterloo region apologized to young people who booked at one of four state-run mobile clinics, but these clinics were canceled because they only offered Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine approved in Canada for children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Sharon Aude, a spokesman for the Waterloo Regional Public Health Emergency Services, said every effort has been made to reach out to all young people who booked at one of the state-run mobile clinics. “These clinics are receiving Moderna vaccine. At this time, most of these young people are reschedule for appointments at clinics that offer Pfizer vaccine,” Ord wrote in an email to CBC News. I am. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused to the youth and their families. We have taken steps to clarify on our website so that individuals who book with mobile clinics operated by these four states will receive it. Must be 18 years of age or older. Moderna vaccine. “ According to data provided by Waterloo Regional Public Health and Emergency Services, there are 457 COVID-19 activities in the region, 9 fewer than the previous day’s total of 466. (Paula Duhatschek / CBC) According to Aude, young people can book vaccines at Boardwalk, Health Sciences Campus, Cambridge Pine Bush, and Pfizer vaccines are available from 12 to 17 years old. 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Waterloo region Meanwhile, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Waterloo region on Tuesday, with no new virus-related deaths. According to the data Provided by the Waterloo Regional Public Health and Emergency Services, there are 457 COVID-19 activities, 9 fewer than the previous day’s total of 466. As of Tuesday, 56 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, four more than the day before. (Kate Bueckert / CBC) During the pandemic process, 17,524 COVID-19s occurred in the Waterloo region. Of this number, 16,785 are marked as resolved. 56 people hospitalized with COVID-19 As of Tuesday, 56 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, four more than the day before. There are 25 patients in the intensive care unit in the area. (Waterloo Public Health Area) Outbreak of 19COVID-19 On the other hand, there are 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in this area as follows. Workplace / Facility-10.

Set setting — 4.

Hospitals — two.

Long-term care or retirement home — two.

Independent living — one. On Tuesday, the state reported 209 new COVID-19 cases. This is the lowest number of cases per day since mid-September. Today’s count comes from the collective administration of 265,231 doses of vaccine yesterday by health units across Ontario. This is the highest ever. In particular, the official Ministry of Health report cited an additional 299 cases today. However, 90 of these infections were from 2020 and were included today as part of the “Data Review and Cleanup” by Toronto Public Health. The ministry reported another 25 deaths this morning, 19 of which were from the “previous month” and were added as part of another data review by Ontario Public Health. The newly recorded deaths have brought the state’s official death toll to 9,154.

