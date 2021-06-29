COVID Detectable Face Mask Designed by Researchers at MIT, Harvard University – CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Face masks were an important part of keeping people safe during a pandemic – but what if they could do more? Engineers at MIT and Harvard University say they have designed a new type of mask that can actually detect COVIDs and other viruses.

Researchers said a small disposable sensor could diagnose the wearer of the mask within 90 minutes. Previously used to detect Ebola and Zika fever, this technology is now being incorporated into face masks and lab coats as a new way to protect healthcare professionals.

“We have demonstrated the ability to freeze-dry various synthetic biology sensors to detect toxic chemicals such as viral and bacterial nucleic acids and neurotoxins,” said James, MIT’s professor of biomedical engineering and senior research author. Collins said: statement. “We believe this platform will enable next-generation wearable biosensors for first responders, healthcare professionals and military personnel.”

The face mask contains a small amount of water and the wearer pushes a button to release it for testing. The lyophilized sensor is then hydrated and can analyze internal respiratory droplets to test COVID.

“This test is as sensitive as the gold standard high-sensitivity PCR test, but as fast as the antigen test used for rapid analysis of Covid-19,” said Peter Nguyen, a research scientist at Harvard University. I am.

The results of the COVID test are displayed inside the mask to ensure privacy and are only visible to the wearer.

Engineers are working on patenting the technology and would like to partner with the company to make face masks. They say they already have “a lot of interest” from outside groups.

