Mental health of public health workers hit during a pandemic

Of the public health workers who responded to a recent survey, 53% reported that they had at least one mental health symptom in the last two weeks.

The most common symptoms of respondents were those associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD; 36.8%), followed by depression (32%) and anxiety (30.3%). About 8% said they were thinking of suicide, reported by Dr. Jonathan Bryant-Genevier of the CDC and colleagues.

After analyzing the results of this non-probability-based online survey, which received responses from 26,174 public health workers nationwide from March 29 to April 16, researchers found that they were prevalent with mental health-related symptoms. The highest rates were found to be minors 29 (range 13.6% to 47.4%), transgender or non-binary individuals of all ages (range 30.4% to 65.5%), and multiple People identified as race (range 12.1% to 43.4%), team Weekly morbidity and mortality reports..

The study also found that public health workers who were unable to take time off from work may have symptoms of mental health (prevalence range 1.84-1.93) compared to those who were able to take time off. Was shown to be almost double. ..

“Several strategies have been able to reduce harmful mental health symptoms among public health workers during public health emergencies,” wrote Brian-Genevie and colleagues. “For example, you can reduce the need for long working hours by increasing the size of your staff (for example, hiring a surge in staff for replenishment positions) and implementing a flexible schedule. Encouraging people to take good breaks and vacations can help avoid overwork and reduce the risk of mental illness. Health outcomes. “

The authors noted that the rise in mental health status of both the general population and health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic was well documented. However, the extent of these symptoms has not been measured equally among public health workers who were also major players during the pandemic.And it is widespread deficit Pressure on this particular group continues to grow in US public health workers.

In their study, Bryant-Genevier and colleagues asked questions about nine-item patient health questionnaires (PHQ-9) on depression and suicidal ideation, two-item generalized anxiety disorder (GAD-2), and six-item effects. I used it. PTSD event scale (IES-6).

The majority of survey respondents were identified as white (17,218) and female (19,873). In particular, one in five respondents said they needed mental health counseling in the last four weeks, but did not receive these services. 66.1% of the public health workers surveyed had access to employee assistance programs, but only 11.7% actually had access to them. However, of all respondents, 27.3% did not know if their employer offered an employee assistance program.

The prevalence of mental health status in public health workers was higher than previously reported- 40.9% -Among the general public.What is the prevalence of depression and anxiety in public health workers? Previous reportPTSD symptoms in these workers were found to be 10% to 20% higher than previously reported rates among health care workers, frontline personnel, and the general public.

Survey respondents feel overwhelmed by work (72%) since March 2020, and feel bullied, threatened, or harassed for work. Reported that they were experiencing traumatic events and stressors, such as being (23.4%). Those who reported experiencing trauma and stress were more likely to report symptoms of PTSD than those who did not experience the same type of trauma.

Although all screening equipment used in the study has been clinically validated, Bryant-Genevier et al., One of the key limitations of their study is the self-reported mental health symptoms that do not constitute a diagnosis of mental illness. I admitted that it was used. They pointed out that other restrictions included a two-week time frame covered by the survey questions and may not reflect the range of symptoms experienced during the pandemic.

