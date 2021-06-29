Black men are unlikely to receive the best prostate cancer treatment





By Robert Preidt

Health Day Reporter Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Aggressive Black U.S. Army Veterans Prostate cancer Who will benefit from surgery radiation Despite equal access to health care, new studies show that men of other races are less likely to receive these treatments. “Despite the great advances in prostate cancer treatment over the last few decades, racial disparities in treatment continue, why this is happening, and what can ultimately be done to close the gap. There’s a lot left to do to get a better understanding, “said senior researchers. Dr. Danil Makarov, a urinary surgeon at the Perlmutter Cancer Center in NYU Langone, New York City. For this study, researchers analyzed medical records of more than 35,000 men who were treated for prostate cancer by the US Department of Veterans Health from 2011 to 2017. Most were over 60 years old and had no other serious health problems. Researchers say that black patients are 5% more likely to receive radiation or surgery than other patients, and patients of all races who are likely to benefit from treatment do not need them. We found that it could be 40% higher than the patient. However, black men who are most likely to benefit from surgery and radiation (men with advanced prostate cancer who were otherwise healthy) are treated more than other men of similar age and severity of cancer. Researchers said in a news release at New York University that they were 11% less likely to receive it. The findings were published online in the journal on June 29th. cancer.. Research collaborator Dr. Joseph Ravenel said: -Profitable treatments are not offered as aggressively as non-black patients. ” Ravenell, Vice Dean of Diversity Issues and Inclusions at NYU Langone, found in a previous study that some black men may be more concerned about the side effects of aggressive treatment than non-black patients. I pointed out. incontinence And Erectile dysfunction..

“Our findings strongly emphasize that patients and physicians should discuss fears, values ​​and preferences when considering all treatment options related to prostate cancer,” Makarov said. I added. The study also found earlier studies showing that black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer two years earlier than men of other races and are more likely to be diagnosed with more aggressive cancer. confirmed. Previous studies have shown that black American patients with prostate cancer are three times more likely to die of the disease than non-black patients. For more information More American Cancer Society Prostate cancer.. Source: NYU Langone Health, News Release, June 29, 2021

