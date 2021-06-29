COVID-19 LiveUpdate: Quebec reports 71 new cases and 4 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state continues to decline Photo by John Mahoney / Montreal Gazette

This post was updated all day on June 29th.

BC to remove mask requirement

LA County recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Hub asks state to fill Bell Center to half capacity

Two times more COVID deaths than reported can be seen in Canada: study

Only foreign scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology show how the lab worked

Quebec reports 71 new cases

Just for Laughs features face-to-face shows

What can you do in the green zone? 4:30 pm 12-17 group misses 75% vaccine target Despite starting with a surge in vaccination, young people aged 12 to 17 were below the 75% vaccination target. As of Tuesday Approximately 73,770 of the 115,666 students of that age group are receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Public health authorities need to inoculate an additional 13,000 students to reach the target of 75%.Milene, Director of Public Health, Montreal Drouin urged students to be vaccinated immediately so that they could relax public health guidelines when classes resumed in September.

Article content “In order for activities such as extracurricular activities and sports activities to return to normal at school, these two doses must be met,” Drouin wrote to the school board. 3:15 pm BC removes mask requirements indoors British Columbia will lift the requirement for masks to be worn indoors on Thursday as the case plunges. Dr. Bonnie Henry, director of public health at the state, said the virus appears to be declining with an infection rate of less than 1 across British Columbia. “What we can see is that low reproductive rates are currently persistent. That is, for most infected people, the virus does not infect others. That is, It’s a way the pandemic disappears over time. “

Article content She said there were 823 cases of active illness in the community, an additional 107 were treated in hospitals and 37 were in intensive care. Read the full text here.. 2:45 pm Delta Variant Forces Some U.S. Authorities to Rethink Mask Guidance Los Angeles County states that it recommends masks for indoor gatherings and activities, regardless of vaccination status. Mandate violates a recent recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but LA officials say the delta variant is the reason for the change. The CDC says masks are not needed for people who are fully vaccinated indoors, but authorities are safe until it becomes clear how easy it is to spread Delta variants. I want to play. There is already evidence that people who have been vaccinated twice are protected from the mutant. Mutants are expected to dominate in the coming weeks. However, those who have been vaccinated only once are far less protected. Currently, only about 50 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated. For more information, please visit CNN.com... 1:30 pm Hub says it can safely fill the bell center to half its capacity France Margaret Belanger, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Montreal Canadiens, hosted a press conference broadcast on Twitter on Tuesday.

Article content She said the organization believes that increasing the maximum number of spectators from the current 3,500 to 10,500 can safely control the risk of an outbreak. “We have that ability. It may serve as a test. It’s hard to control the people who gather outside the Bell Center, she said. Since January 3rd, there have been no COVID cases associated with Bell Center. Read the full text by Stu Cowan in Montreal Gazette 12:30 pm Studies show that Canada significantly underestimates COVID-19-related deaths According to a new study, Canada significantly underestimates COVID mortality, and if Canada continues to miscount deaths since November last year, “a pandemic mortality burden has been reported. It can be twice as expensive as. “

Article content According to Canadian figures, long-term care center deaths account for about 80% of all COVID-related deaths, unlike similar countries that recorded 40% of long-term care facility deaths. The report estimates that these deaths are close to 40-45%, and states that Canada has missed many deaths in low-income, high-density, racial communities. The report concludes by applying a different formula than that used by the government to a phenomenon called “excessive all-cause mortality.” This is “additional deaths for any reason that exceed the expected number of deaths in a normal year.” The exception is Quebec. Quebec, based on its tests and data practice, “is the only region in Canada where reported COVID-19 deaths account for the majority of all-cause excess mortality and appear to be the exact closest state. It was a complete measurement of all COVID-19 deaths. “

Article content Read the full text here. 11:45 am Leading virologists say the Wuhan Institute is unlikely to cause a pandemic An Australian scientist, who was the only foreigner working at the Wuhan Institute of Vase, said she believed that the COVID-19 pandemic was unlikely to have escaped the high-tech laboratory. Daniel Anderson, who came to Montreal as part of his research, Told Bloomberg She believes the outbreak is probably due to a natural cause. Anderson says he’s not surprised he hasn’t yet found the “smoking gun” bat that caused the recent outbreak, as researchers took nearly a decade to identify where the SARS pathogen appeared in nature. I will. Read the full text here. 11:00 am 71 new cases, 4 more deaths in Quebec Quebec reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected people to 374,731 since the pandemic. In Montreal, 29 new cases were recorded on Tuesday.

Article content Four new deaths have been reported, but no deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours and were recorded between June 22nd and 27th. Currently, a total of 11,207 people are caused by the virus. As of Tuesday, 122 people were hospitalized in the state and two were reduced, so hospitalizations continued to decline slowly. Of the hospitalized patients, 31 were in the intensive care unit. This is the same number as yesterday. The state underwent 15,252 COVID tests on the latest Sunday when data were available and 107,827 doses of vaccine on Monday. So far, 8,183,301 doses have been received by the Quebecites. Of the new cases reported in Quebec on Tuesday, 29 occurred in Montreal. Currently, a total of 132,646 cases have been confirmed in the Montreal region.

Article content 10 am Just for Laughs is back next month with five face-to-face shows Club Soda in Montreal will be hosting five face-to-face live concerts to commemorate its 40th anniversary. Just For Laughs Festival. One of the shows will be Ali Hassan’s Comedy Night in Canada with guests Brittany Lyseng, Derek Seguin and Arthur Simeon. “It’s too long and it’s a hassle to start over with a non-virtual show,” Hassan said. Tell Bill Brownstein of Montreal Gazette.. Other shows include Just for Laughs Live and New Faces: Canada in Montreal, hosted by Dave Merheje. CTV comedy and Clave TV taping and JFL originals will also be filmed in front of a local audience. With the exception of Canadian New Faces, which is only accessible with the Comedy PRO pass, other live shows (dates have not yet been announced) will be streamed for free from July 30th.

