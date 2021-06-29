Do you still need to wear a mask indoors?it depends

In May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new, less restrictive recommendations for wearing masks for those who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. According to the latest guidelines, vaccinated people can go without masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, and unvaccinated people abandon masks outdoors unless in a crowded setting. can.

As the more contagious delta variants of the coronavirus are now spreading in the United States and elsewhere, the World Health Organization now wears masks even for vaccinated individuals and socializes around others. It is recommended to keep a target distance.

So is it really safe for vaccinated people to throw out their masks? According to two experts, the answer is mostly yes — there are some caveats.

Dr. Thomas Kingsley, an assistant professor at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, and chief epidemiologist at the nonprofit PathCheck Foundation, said that when fully vaccinated people remove their masks indoors, “most of the time. I agree with this recommendation. ” About COVID-19 technology and research. “According to a survey, all currently available COVID-19 vaccine In the United States, the risk of getting COVID-19 is reduced and it is very effective in preventing serious illness and death. ”

Related: Quick Guide: COVID-19 vaccine and how it works

In other words, according to Kingsley, vaccinated people can still be infected with COVID-19, but the risk of getting infected is now much lower. And if they become infected, their symptoms can be mild.

Still, some people need to be more careful. That said, unvaccinated people need to wear masks indoors, Kingsley said. Kingsley also said that even vaccinated people, especially the elderly and immunocompromised people, should continue to wear masks indoors.

“There are few data on the clinical efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine Kingsley told Live Science. For example, clinical trials of vaccines excluded people with immunodeficiency, such as those with autoimmune diseases and those taking immunosuppressive drugs.In addition, the journal’s 2020 study JAMA Internal Medicine We found that people over the age of 65 are often excluded from clinical trials of US-based vaccines. They are also at risk of dying from COVID-19, which is at least an order of magnitude higher than younger patients. Kingsley said both immunocompromised patients and patients over the age of 65 should be more cautious than the CDC recommends and should be maskless indoors only if they are vaccinated and infect the community. Stated. Virus It was stopped.

According to Kingsley, one way to minimize the risk of severe COVID-19 even in high-risk groups is to wear a mask indoors only if no cases have been reported in a particular county or state in 45 days. Is to remove it. During an outbreak, people’s symptoms usually go away about 15 days after infection, according to Kingsley. In other words, 45 days is equivalent to about 3 generations of infection. Therefore, if the community does not see many cases within 45 days, it is unlikely that a new, undetected outbreak will occur.

Dr. Rachel Chasan, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, agreed with Kingsley that immunocompromised people fall into the gray area. “With the data coming out, there are concerns that immunocompromised people may not be well protected from infection,” Chasan told Live Science. “Given this, people with immunodeficiency or taking immunosuppressive drugs should consult their healthcare provider.”

She advised immunocompromised people to continue to pay attention regardless of vaccination status. One way they can do this is to wear a mask indoors, she said. (For everyone else, masks are required for public transport such as airports. CDC recommends wearing vaccinated masks for crowded events such as concerts.)

Another possibility is that people may be able to take off their masks, but they only have to wear them again in the future. It is not yet known how long the immune response will last after vaccination. Also, while the mRNA vaccines used in the United States work well against known mutants, it is unclear if future mutants can circumvent the current vaccine. (Little is known about protection against mutations in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.) In other words, “the guidelines for wearing masks should be considered dynamic, our study and the COVID-19 pandemic. May change as progress progresses. ”

Chasan agreed. “Through COVID-19 Pandemic , We had to adapt repeatedly to new scientific information, “she said.

Originally published in Live Science.