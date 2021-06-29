COVID-19 vaccine promises long-lasting immunity: University of Washington study

The first two COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used technology that had never been used in FDA-approved vaccines. Both vaccines have worked well in clinical trials and both have been shown to contribute widely to disease relief, but there remains concern about how long the immunity elicited by the new vaccine technology will last.

A study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, now published in Nature on June 28, found evidence of a strong and potentially long-lasting immune response to such vaccines. Approximately four months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, people receiving the Pfizer vaccine still have so-called germinal centers in their lymph nodes that stir immune cells against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Was there. The germinal center formed as a result of natural infection and vaccination is a boot camp of immune cells, where inexperienced cells are trained to better recognize their enemies and their weapons are sharpened. A better germinal center response may be comparable to a better vaccine.

In addition, vaccination resulted in high levels of neutralizing antibodies effective against three variants of the virus, including the South African beta mutant, which showed some resistance to the vaccine. Vaccination elicited a stronger antibody response in people who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to those who had never been infected.

In April, both Pfizer and Moderna reported that the vaccine provided at least six months of protection. Their report was based on tracking whether vaccinated people were infected with COVID-19. Other groups monitored antibody levels in the blood and concluded that the vaccine provided protection for at least several months. However, no one has seen how the immune response develops in the body. This can provide important clues to the strength and persistence of the immune response without the need for years of follow-up.

“The germinal center is the key to a sustained and defensive immune response,” said Dr. Ali Ellebedy, senior author and associate professor of pathology and immunology, medicine and molecular microbiology. “The germinal center is where our immunological memory is formed. And the longer the germinal center, the stronger and stronger the immunity, because there is a vigorous selection process that takes place there and only the best immune cells survive. It is durable. 15 weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, the germinal centers were found to be still strong. We are still monitoring the germinal centers and they have not declined. Some For people, they are still in progress. This is really noteworthy. “

Scientists do not fully understand why some vaccines, such as smallpox vaccines, induce strong, lifelong protection, but other vaccines, such as whooping cough, are added regularly. Requires immunity. However, many suspect that the difference lies in the germinal center quality induced by different vaccines.

The Pfizer and Modana vaccines were created using mRNA technology. Unlike most vaccines that provide a bit of viral or bacterial protein that provokes an immune response, mRNA-based vaccines provide instructions for building and releasing foreign proteins, such as peaplomers in the case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Provide to the body. To assess whether this new type of vaccine induces a good germinal center response, Ellebedy and co-lead author Jackson Turner, PhD, pathology and immunology instructors, co-senior author Rachel Presti, MD , PhD, and Associate Professor. Associate Professor of Medicine and co-lead authors Jane O’Halloran, MD and PhD began their research in mid-December 2020 when the first COVID-19 vaccine became available.

The team, in collaboration with co-authors Sharlene Teefey, MD and William Middleton, MD, are both professors of radiology and performed ultrasound-guided sampling of the microgerminal centers of the armpit lymph nodes. Teefey and Middleton extracted cells from 14 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Samples were taken 3 weeks after the first dose (immediately before the second dose) and at 4, 5 and 7 weeks. Ten of the participants provided additional samples 15 weeks after the first dose. Previously, no participant was infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Three weeks after the first dose, all 14 participants formed germinal centers with B cells that produced antibodies that targeted the major SARS-CoV-2 protein. After the booster shot, the response expanded significantly and then remained high. Even 15 weeks after the first dose, 8 of 10 had detectable germinal centers containing B cells that targeted the virus.

“This is evidence of a really strong immune response,” Presti said. “Your immune system uses germinal centers to complete antibodies so that they bind well and last as long as possible. Antibodies in the blood are the end result of the process, but germinal centers It’s the place where it’s happening. “

The researchers also took blood samples from 41 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Eight of them were previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Samples were taken before each dose of vaccine and 4, 5, 7, and 15 weeks after the first dose. In individuals who had not been pre-exposed to the virus, antibody levels rose slowly after the first dose and peaked one week after the second dose. People who have been infected before had antibodies in their blood already before the first dose. Their levels soared shortly after the first dose and peaked higher than those of uninfected participants.

“We didn’t compare the effectiveness of vaccination between people with and without a history of infection, but the data showed that it worked,” said O’Halloran. “If you are already infected and vaccinated, your antibody levels will increase. The vaccine will obviously add benefits, even in previous infection situations, so for those who have COVID-19. It is advisable to get the vaccine. “

Above: Dr. Ali Ellebedy (right), an associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, is discussing data with postdoctoral fellow Dr. Jackson Turner. Ellebedy, Turner and colleagues have discovered that the COVID-19 vaccine causes the development of immune structures that are essential for strong and sustained immunity.

