Health
COVID-19 vaccine promises long-lasting immunity: University of Washington study
The first two COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used technology that had never been used in FDA-approved vaccines. Both vaccines have worked well in clinical trials and both have been shown to contribute widely to disease relief, but there remains concern about how long the immunity elicited by the new vaccine technology will last.
A study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, now published in Nature on June 28, found evidence of a strong and potentially long-lasting immune response to such vaccines. Approximately four months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, people receiving the Pfizer vaccine still have so-called germinal centers in their lymph nodes that stir immune cells against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Was there. The germinal center formed as a result of natural infection and vaccination is a boot camp of immune cells, where inexperienced cells are trained to better recognize their enemies and their weapons are sharpened. A better germinal center response may be comparable to a better vaccine.
In addition, vaccination resulted in high levels of neutralizing antibodies effective against three variants of the virus, including the South African beta mutant, which showed some resistance to the vaccine. Vaccination elicited a stronger antibody response in people who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to those who had never been infected.
In April, both Pfizer and Moderna reported that the vaccine provided at least six months of protection. Their report was based on tracking whether vaccinated people were infected with COVID-19. Other groups monitored antibody levels in the blood and concluded that the vaccine provided protection for at least several months. However, no one has seen how the immune response develops in the body. This can provide important clues to the strength and persistence of the immune response without the need for years of follow-up.
“The germinal center is the key to a sustained and defensive immune response,” said Dr. Ali Ellebedy, senior author and associate professor of pathology and immunology, medicine and molecular microbiology. “The germinal center is where our immunological memory is formed. And the longer the germinal center, the stronger and stronger the immunity, because there is a vigorous selection process that takes place there and only the best immune cells survive. It is durable. 15 weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, the germinal centers were found to be still strong. We are still monitoring the germinal centers and they have not declined. Some For people, they are still in progress. This is really noteworthy. “
Scientists do not fully understand why some vaccines, such as smallpox vaccines, induce strong, lifelong protection, but other vaccines, such as whooping cough, are added regularly. Requires immunity. However, many suspect that the difference lies in the germinal center quality induced by different vaccines.
The Pfizer and Modana vaccines were created using mRNA technology. Unlike most vaccines that provide a bit of viral or bacterial protein that provokes an immune response, mRNA-based vaccines provide instructions for building and releasing foreign proteins, such as peaplomers in the case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Provide to the body. To assess whether this new type of vaccine induces a good germinal center response, Ellebedy and co-lead author Jackson Turner, PhD, pathology and immunology instructors, co-senior author Rachel Presti, MD , PhD, and Associate Professor. Associate Professor of Medicine and co-lead authors Jane O’Halloran, MD and PhD began their research in mid-December 2020 when the first COVID-19 vaccine became available.
The team, in collaboration with co-authors Sharlene Teefey, MD and William Middleton, MD, are both professors of radiology and performed ultrasound-guided sampling of the microgerminal centers of the armpit lymph nodes. Teefey and Middleton extracted cells from 14 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Samples were taken 3 weeks after the first dose (immediately before the second dose) and at 4, 5 and 7 weeks. Ten of the participants provided additional samples 15 weeks after the first dose. Previously, no participant was infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Three weeks after the first dose, all 14 participants formed germinal centers with B cells that produced antibodies that targeted the major SARS-CoV-2 protein. After the booster shot, the response expanded significantly and then remained high. Even 15 weeks after the first dose, 8 of 10 had detectable germinal centers containing B cells that targeted the virus.
“This is evidence of a really strong immune response,” Presti said. “Your immune system uses germinal centers to complete antibodies so that they bind well and last as long as possible. Antibodies in the blood are the end result of the process, but germinal centers It’s the place where it’s happening. “
The researchers also took blood samples from 41 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Eight of them were previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Samples were taken before each dose of vaccine and 4, 5, 7, and 15 weeks after the first dose. In individuals who had not been pre-exposed to the virus, antibody levels rose slowly after the first dose and peaked one week after the second dose. People who have been infected before had antibodies in their blood already before the first dose. Their levels soared shortly after the first dose and peaked higher than those of uninfected participants.
“We didn’t compare the effectiveness of vaccination between people with and without a history of infection, but the data showed that it worked,” said O’Halloran. “If you are already infected and vaccinated, your antibody levels will increase. The vaccine will obviously add benefits, even in previous infection situations, so for those who have COVID-19. It is advisable to get the vaccine. “
This study was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health. Sealy & Smith Foundation; Kreberg Foundation; John S. Dan Foundation; Amon G. Carter Foundation; Gilson Longenbo Foundation; Summerfield Robert Foundation; Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. This study used samples from the COVID-19 biorepository of the University of Washington School of Medicine, backed by the NIH / National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.
Above: Dr. Ali Ellebedy (right), an associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, is discussing data with postdoctoral fellow Dr. Jackson Turner. Ellebedy, Turner and colleagues have discovered that the COVID-19 vaccine causes the development of immune structures that are essential for strong and sustained immunity.
topic
COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)
Washington
education
University
Sources
2/ https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/national/2021/06/29/620648.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]