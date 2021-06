BC withdraws order for COVID-19 masks and recommends full vaccination – Parksville Qualicum Beach News

British Columbia’s public health authorities have given a green light to Step 3 of the state’s reopening plan, allowing private gatherings and many businesses to return to pre-COVID-19 activities this week. Face masks are no longer needed in public indoor areas since July 1st, but are still recommended for people over the age of 12 who have not yet been fully vaccinated. No vaccination proof is required, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Tuesday. The details of the change to the mask are as follows: # COVID19BC pic.twitter.com/53R3hQyxat — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) June 29, 2021 “We know that most people in British Columbia are doing the right thing, and we expect it to continue,” Henry said. “It’s still important to stay home when you’re sick.” Prime Minister John Horgan said the response to the pandemic and vaccination were effective everywhere, allowing BC to take the next step. BC recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to Tuesday, only 7 of which were recorded at Fraser Health’s former hotspot. Hogan said he would continue to use masks in public places with strangers, such as on buses and ferries. The plan for Step 3 requires that private indoor and outdoor gatherings return to their pre-pandemic state. This was limited to 5 people indoors. It also allows overnight stays for children. Indoor fitness classes are also permitted with the normal abilities of group activities. For organized indoor gatherings such as weddings, ceremonies, and events, the limit remains 50 people or 50% of the capacity of the facility, whichever is greater. For outdoor events, as of July 1st, up to 5,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater, is allowed. Restaurants, bars and pubs can return to liquor service hours, which are open until midnight, host events with table limits determined by the venue, and there is no interaction between tables. The nightclub can be reopened with up to 10 people seated at a table 2 meters away, but not dancing. The casino is allowed to reopen with reduced capacity and half of the game stations up and running, and barriers and masks are recommended. In collaboration with other parts of Canada, BC welcomes out-of-state visitors and encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to continue to pay attention. Visitors should review local travel recommendations before heading to remote communities. @tomfletcherbc

[email protected]

Like us Facebook And follow us twitter.. BC State AssemblyCoronavirus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pqbnews.com/news/b-c-drops-mask-order-for-people-with-full-covid-19-vaccination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos