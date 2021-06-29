King County lifts Maskman date and Washington is ready to resume





King County, Washington — King County officially lifts indoor mask directives on Tuesday, two weeks after authorities announced that the county exceeded the 70% threshold for residents on all courses of COVID-19 immunity. Did.County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin Revives Directive May 20As an additional safety measure until the vaccination rate reaches the target, it applies equally to fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Since then, another 200,000 inhabitants over the age of 16 have completed vaccination, with nearly 115,000 receiving the first vaccination.waiting Extra 2 weeks To lift the mandate, Duchin said it has enabled people these days to be vaccinated to reach full protection levels. On Tuesday, health officials also noted that the new COVID-19 infection was further reduced, reducing the case rate by 69%. “Thanks to the highly effective COVID-19 vaccine at this time and the rate of disease reduction in our community, vaccinated people are no longer instructed to wear Macs in most indoor public places. Not done, but they may choose to do so at their discretion, “Duchin said.

Now King County will be wider down Mask guidelines From the State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guidance allows fully vaccinated people to be maskless in most scenarios, but public transport, planes, ships, ferries, trains, taxis, and rideshares still require a face cover. Other exceptions include medical facilities, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, and schools. Companies also have the authority to voluntarily request masks from employees and customers. Public Health-From Seattle and King County, there are some important things to keep in mind:

Vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most public places, but they can choose to wear masks based on personal considerations.

Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should continue to wear a mask when going out. Masks are required in some indoor spaces.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons should continue to wear a facial cover when entering indoor public spaces. State guidance.. This is especially for the protection of unvaccinated adults, as well as children and those with medical conditions that prevent full protection from vaccination and vaccination, especially due to the prevalence of more contagious mutants. It will help.

Companies can require or require customers and employees to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks become an important tool when COVID-19 surges. Don’t throw away those masks! Health officials say there is room to increase the number and further strengthen community protection, even though the full vaccination rate for people aged 16 and over is now over 73%. At the same time, the risk for unvaccinated or immunocompromised people remains high, especially as highly infectious mutants become more predominant. Duchin writes:

“We are in a much better place today, but the course of COVID-19 outbreaks remains unpredictable and continues to rely on each other for community protection, including through vaccination and masking. Unvaccinated people are at increased risk of COVID-19 and some people do not respond to the vaccine due to immunodeficiency due to the underlying medical condition. The best protection for both individuals and the community is us. Many are to continue vaccination. “ The King County mask change will take place the day before Washington’s official reopening date, June 30, and will ease most of the pandemic-related restrictions, including a 50% capacity cap for many indoor venues. .. Some restrictions It remains valid, including a 75% limit for large venues hosting entertainment events with more than 10,000 attendees. Resuming means that most of the COVID-19 restrictions are over, but it is important to remember these precautions. Remember that the best protection is to get vaccinated. For more information on reopening and what that means for King County, please visit: https://t.co/864tbEpzER pic.twitter.com/SbuJbizObq

— Public Health-Seattle and King County (@KCPubHealth) June 29, 2021

