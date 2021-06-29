LA Singles Consider COVID Vaccine Status in Dating App

In April, Page Glitsky matched With a dating app guy who lives in Los Angeles like her but grew up in New Jersey.

After sending a text message almost exclusively about their home state for weeks, he asked her for a drink to celebrate Memorial Day weekend (a big deal in Jersey) and her birthday. Things went well until the vaccine came out. She was vaccinated, but she wasn’t.

“If I knew he wasn’t vaccinated, I wouldn’t be there that day,” Gritsky, 34, who works in the entertainment industry, said straight to his face.

Mask SELPHY and the statement “have antibodies” were ubiquitous in the profile of the dating app this spring, but when Hot Vax Summer starts in earnest with a single, asking for the vaccine status of the match , A comprehensive question for measuring compatibility and assessing someone’s worldview.

(In California, most people who want the vaccine have been vaccinated at least once. In Los Angeles County, as of Tuesday, 58.2% of the population At least partially immunized.. )

Dating is quick about strangers based on fragments of information and red flags (probably offensive texts and rude comments to waiters) that blink and miss them while others are doing the same. Forces you to make a decision. In interviews, people said that potential match ideas about vaccines were how deeply they understood the pandemic, how sympathetic they were, whether they believed in science, and their political beliefs. Said it might indicate what is.

After scooping up the chair, Gritsky asked her who she voted for. “He said he didn’t like talking about politics,” she said. There was no second date.

The relationship between vaccines and political parties is supported by data. A June CBS-YouGov Survey We found that 30% of those who voted for President Trump in 2020 are not going to be vaccinated, compared to 2% of those who voted for Biden.

Even if most Trump supporters (51% according to a CBS-YouGov survey) say they are vaccinated, people think there is a link between politics and vaccination status.

Maria Avgitidis, CEO of matchmaking company Agape Match, posted a survey on an Instagram article in May to publicly share vaccine status with thousands of followers (mainly single women aged 18-45). I asked if I would like to do it and if I would like to filter it. As for vaccine status, if you lie about getting vaccinated to increase the chances of more matches, and if you think that a person’s vaccine status reflects their political beliefs. For politics 66% of respondents answered “yes”, They saw a connection.

Asking the game what they think about vaccines is “a really easy way to know someone’s values,” she said.

“That’s learning” OK, if you have kids, are you going to get the MMR? [measles, mumps and rubella] Vaccines, or are we saying we aren’t? “She said. “It may be about politics. If you want this person and your kids, it may be about your future.”

Major dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble have introduced badges, stickers, and filters that people can add to their profiles as part of a White House campaign that encourages vaccination using social media.

Actor Agnieszka Marchel, 31, says she can’t understand why unvaccinated people want to see her, even though her profile clearly shows that she’s vaccinated. Said.

She will ask for the date to prove that the date is the same. “I … be frank about it, just open, [say], “You need to look at your vaccination card.”

Barrat V., a 24-year-old food entrepreneur living in Silver Lake, said his profile did not state that he was vaccinated. He doesn’t care if his date is, and he doesn’t ask.

“It’s a leap of faith no matter what, right?” He said. “It’s exciting because dating is voluntary and you really don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Gas R., who works in the aviation industry, said it was difficult to put his vaccine status on his profile. 33 years old is not vaccinated.

“I felt like,’Man, do I need to put it, whether or not I’m vaccinated?'” He said. “It only creates this judgmental atmosphere in which you have to answer that question.”

Gus said he would vote for Biden, not an anti-Baxer, and wouldn’t care or ask if his match was vaccinated. He plans to wait a year to reassess his stance on vaccines. Until then, he swipes left on the woman whose profile says he is vaccinated.

“I feel it will be a problem that is not the case,” he said.

In some cases, it can be the beginning of a longer conversation than “Are you vaccinated?” Kerian Murphy, a 41-year-old veterinary assistant, said her concerns about getting vaccinated were alleviated after she did further research.

She understands that vaccines are a personal choice. If he says he hasn’t been vaccinated as likely to match, she asks why and probably shares what she has learned. But she would still exclude those who believe the vaccine is a conspiracy theory.

“If they had something that sent their bio’anti-vaccine’or a red flag about not being vaccinated … I wouldn’t mind,” she said.

Some vaccinated people do not mention the app’s profile because they are too personal, such as publishing the latest sexually transmitted disease test results. As with sexual health, there is the expectation that you must be honest with your potential partners. That way, they can make informed decisions about their health.

Racial equality consultant Christa Wilson described her interaction with a match that he said was “healthy” after asking if she was vaccinated.

“And I said,’Oh, that’s cool. I’m also vaccinated?” She said in an interview. He said he didn’t have COVID-19 and had a strong immune system, so he didn’t feel the need.

For her, the conversation talked a lot about their future compatibility, eliminating weeks of text messages, FaceTiming, schedule and dinner date adjustments.

“When you’re my age and I’m 41, I have a deep and clear sense of what it’s like to play compatible matches,” she said. “What are the criteria you choose? And what do you value? And where do you put your energy? And what is the fight you choose to fight? “

One of the battles Wilson isn’t actively involved in is discussing vaccine safety with men in dating apps.

“In my work, I interact with people who get a lot of issues from sources in the anti-scientific media,” she said. “I don’t have the energy and patience to deal with it in my personal life.”