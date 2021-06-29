Coronavirus surges around the world are linked to delta variantsExBulletin

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in many areas of the world where vaccination is inadequate. Check in with Australian journalists, Sierra Leone, and the science team to discuss the threat of delta variants.

Noel King, Host:

In parts of the world with low immunization rates, cases of COVID are on the rise. South America is now a hotspot. Indonesia sets a record of daily incidents. In Bangladesh, the government is blocking the capital this week. Australia and parts of South Africa are also facing blockages. Many of these new cases are associated with highly contagious delta variants. Currently, three reporters have joined. Diaa Hadid is in Australia. Jason Beaubien is in Sierra Leone. And Robusta, an NPR scientific correspondent, is in Washington, DC. Hello.

ROB STEIN, Byline: Good morning.

JASON BEAUBIEN, Byline: Good morning.

DIAA HADID, Byline: How are you?

King: Diaa, it’s been a while since I heard something from the ground in Australia, so I’d like to start with you. What’s happening there?

Hadid: Well, it was pretty quiet for months. But now, about half of Australia’s 25 million people are somehow blocked. And that’s after dozens of cases of COVID-19 sent by the community pop up. Those cases occur primarily in Sydney. However, there were two cases where I was. I’m in the city of Perth, about 2,000 miles west. Therefore, it is currently closed for 4 days. As a result, it sounds very harsh compared to other countries, but the vaccine deployment is delayed here. Only 7% of Australians are completely jabed. However, the country has promised to eliminate community infections. This is a strategy, a blockade to stop the spread. Run traces and tests to ensure that all cases are identified and the boundaries are tight. In other words, forget about foreigners. Only thousands of Australians are allowed each week. You also need to quarantine for 2 weeks on arrival. Therefore, if a case leaks from the quarantine to the community, these shutdowns will be imposed. And that’s where we are now.

King: 7% of the vaccinated population surprised me for some reason. Is that the driving force behind the outbreak?

Hadid: In many ways. In short, Australia has been plagued by a very sluggish vaccine outbreak. Therefore, this outbreak began with a Sydney airport driver who contracted a highly contagious Delta variant. And he was not vaccinated. And it just started to spread. And it seemed to surprise the authorities. It was as if a domestic flight attendant caught it. The birthday party has become a superspreader event. It reached minors working in remote areas far north of Australia, where many indigenous communities live. And they are vulnerable to this disease. So a few days ago, Sydney imposed a blockade. And critics say it should have happened earlier, given how contagious this variant is and the low immunization rates in Australia. Other states will soon impose their own blockades, which will lead us here. And what this really emphasizes is the weaknesses of Australia’s seemingly rigorous strategies (quarantine, tracking and testing, hard borders). This is because it does not appear to eliminate the delta variant. And health experts say the only real way is mass vaccination. And, surprisingly, it really struggled for this very wealthy country.

King: I see. Thank you, Diaa. Jason Voorhees from Sierra Leone. For most of the pandemic, there was some mystery throughout the African Continent. It was that it didn’t seem to have been hit as hard as the rest of the world.

View Bien: Yeah.

King: Can you say that’s changing now?

View Bien: Yeah. It hasn’t started to change. Africa is definitely in the third wave of infection. Overall, it surpassed the first wave that occurred in the summer of 2020. Then there was the second wave that occurred during the Christmas and New Year times of 2021. But this third wave now looks like the worst. And the spikes are heading straight up. And part of the reason this is so worrisome, as Diaa mentioned, the problem here is that very few people are vaccinated in Africa. Over 1% are fully immunized on the continent. In addition, some countries have not started vaccination at all.

King: I see. It’s miserable. Are the waves happening throughout this huge continent?

BEAUBIEN: That’s interesting. Not all countries on the continent have similar surges. However, record numbers of infections are occurring from different parts of the continent. Where I am here in Sierra Leone, West Africa, is now the best in history in terms of infectious diseases, hospitalizations and deaths. Throughout the continent, Rwanda has also set their records. Since then, southern Africa, Zambia and Namibia have all been hit hard at record highs. And this week, South Africa has returned to a very strict Level 4 blockade. Therefore, the impact is felt throughout the continent.

King: How much is driven by the Delta variant?

BEAUBIEN: That’s a good question. It is arguably part of what is driving Africa’s surge. According to WHO, tests conducted in Uganda have found that 97% of current cases have delta variants. The same is true in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, testing variants is complicated. And here in Sierra Leone, there is no lab capacity to do this kind of test. Therefore, it is really unclear how much the Delta variant is driving things here.

King: I see. Thank you, Jason. Here in the United States, Rob Stein said the CDC recently said that delta mutants are a concern mutant in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci calls this the greatest threat to the country’s fight against the pandemic. To be precise, what is the current situation in the United States?

Stein: Yeah. As you know, Noel, Delta Variant, has maintained public health authorities and infectious disease specialists in the country late night. Today, it is already spreading incredibly rapidly in the United States. The rate of new infections caused by this mutant has doubled at least every two weeks in this country. Currently, one in five people infected with the virus in the United States is infected. And it is already much more common in some parts of the country and probably accounts for half of all new infections in the Midwest and parts of the West. So, at that pace, the Delta variant is expected to become the predominant virus in this country very quickly, perhaps within a few weeks.

King: Because it’s very contagious. Is that the only reason we are worried?

Stein: Yeah. So at this point, that’s the main concern. Remember that the first variant to alert was the first variant found in the UK, which is much more contagious than the original virus. It was immediately taken over here. As you know, the delta variant is estimated to be at least 50% more contagious than that. It is very contagious. And that’s why it’s sweeping all the nations that have built a foothold-in the UK, you name it-blind the nations you know and think they’re clear. .. And it’s taking over here just as fast now. Well, there is also some evidence that it may make people sick. But the fact that so many people catch it quickly means that more people will get sick and even die.

Now, the good news is that the vaccine still seems to work really well against Delta. As you know, there is some good evidence, especially for mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). However, there are many unvaccinated people in this country. Especially where the delta seems to be spreading most rapidly. Therefore, they are almost completely vulnerable to delta variants. That’s why public health officials say it’s more urgent than ever for more people to fire immediately. As you know, when things finally seem to be starting to return to normal in this country, it’s the only way to prevent new outbreaks across the country. So, as you know, there is a real urgency to get people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

King: I see. Robusta, a science correspondent at NPR. Also attended were Jason Beaubien from Sierra Leone and Diaa Hadid from Australia. Thank you everyone for your report.

BEAUBIEN: You are welcome.

Stein: That’s right.

(Sound bite of “Capillary Action” in North Cape)

