After taking COVID-19 shots and reaching 50%, Wisconsin “doesn’t move the needle”





Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-The progress of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow. The day after more than 50% of Wisconsin reported that they were “shot in their arms” with the COVID-19 vaccine, Wisconsin “did not move the needle”, so 50.1% of the population received one or two doses. Have received. 46.7% of the population is fully vaccinated. In 16 of the 19 counties featured in the tables later in this article, the proportion of residents vaccinated, completed, or both has increased since the report from vaccinated people on Monday. not. Vaccinated figures show that only 3,260 people have been vaccinated since the last report, but 4,477 Wisconsin have completed vaccination. Counting only adults, 61.1% started at least vaccination programs. This was a tenth percent increase over Monday’s report, with 57.3 percent completing vaccination. This is no different from Monday. Meanwhile, new cases of coronavirus continued to rise slowly. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the test identified an additional 120 cases of the COVID-19 virus. Twenty-four new cases were found in 10 counties in the WBAY display area (see the list of counties later in this article). The 7-day average of positive results has risen to 0.9% for all tests since it fell to 0.7% last week. The death toll of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 17 to 7,306 lives. The Department of Homeland Security states that seven of these people have died in the last 30 days. In Cheboygan County, the only new death reported in the WBAY display area. It did not change the seven-day average of one death state per day. According to our latest calculations, 1.19% of all cases of coronavirus are dead. 5% of all coronavirus infections lead to hospitalization. The DHS has reported 34 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment since Monday morning. Current hospitalizations continue to reach their lowest levels throughout the year.The· Wisconsin Hospital Association After considering discharge and death, 95 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on Tuesday, 24 of whom were in the intensive care unit. This is 2 fewer patients in the ICU, but 11 more in total. Hospitals in the northeastern medical area treat seven patients, three of whom are in the ICU. This is the same number of ICUs as on Monday, but overall there are two fewer patients. The number of hospitals in Fox Valley remains the same with three patients and no one in the ICU. Vaccinated population by age group 12-15: 27.4% received / 20.8% completed

16-17: 36.7% received / 31.7% completed

18-24: 41.4% received / 36.9% completed

25-34: 46.7% received / 42.8% completed

35-44: 55.0% received / 51.1% completed

45-54: 56.7% received / 53.1% completed

55-64: 67.3% received / 63.7% completed

65 years of age or older: 84.5% received / 81.2% completed Vaccination by county population (Tuesday) County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.9% (+ 0.1) 47.1% (+ 0.1) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 45.1% (+ 0.1) 42.1% (+ 0.0) Dodge (87,839) 40.1% (+ 0.0) 37.8% (+ 0.0) By (27,668) (NE) 65.6% (+ 0.0) 62.8% (+ 0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.8% (+ 0.1) 40.5% (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.5% (+ 0.0) 39.6% (+ 0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.6% (+ 0.0) 41.8% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.9% (+ 0.1) 41.5% (+ 0.0) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 40.8% (+ 0.0) 39.2% (+ 0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.0% (+ 0.0) 44.5% (+ 0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.3% (+ 0.0) 39.0% (+ 0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.6% (+ 0.0) 47.8% (+ 0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.8% (+ 0.0) 40.1% (+ 0.1) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 49.7% (+ 0.0) 46.3% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.7% (+ 0.0) 34.6% (+ 0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.4% (+ 0.0) 45.6% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.8% (+ 0.1) 40.2% (+ 0.0) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 34.9% (+ 0.1) 33.3% (+ 0.0) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 47.9% (+ 0.1) 44.9% (+ 0.1) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 230,055 (48.5%) (+ 0.1) 217,908 (46.0%) (+ 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 254,255 (46.3%) (+ 0.1) 237,971 (43.3%) (+ 0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 2,919,229 (50.1%) (+ 0.0) 2,721,267 (46.7%) (+ 0.0) State health authorities CDC Vaccine Finder website To make it easier to find and schedule an appointment near you.You can also click here A guide to the First Alert Vaccine Team on Vaccine Clinics and Vaccine Vaccines. It contains a phone number, a website for making reservations, and information about free rides to reservations. From February 5, 2020 to June 29, 2021: 612,732 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,155 hospitalizations (5%)

7,306 deaths (1.19%)

2,351 still active (<1%)

602,730 were considered to have recovered (98%) Total county cases and deaths on Tuesday (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) ** Brown – 31,962 cases (+5) (253 people died)

Calmette – 5,845 (+2) (51 people died)

Dickinson, Mississippi-2,411 cases (59 dead)

Dodge – 11,995 cases (+1) (177 people died)

Door – 2,632 Case (+1) (24 people died)

Florence-451 cases (13 dead)

Fondolac – 12,626 (revised -1 by state) (126 dead)

Mori-966 cases (23 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan)-1,043 cases (23 dead)

Green Lake-1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mississippi) – 985 cases (43 dead)

Kewany – 2,377 cases (27 dead)

Manitowoc – 7,658 (74 dead)

Marinette-4,238 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Michigan)-1,797 cases (41 dead)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 dead)

Oconto – 4,539 (+1) (59 people died)

Outer gami – 20,848 cases (+3) (223 people died)

Shawano – 4,749 cases (73 dead)

Sheboygan – 13,889 (+2) (151 dead) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,974 (+1) (123 people died)

Waushala – 2,222 (+2) (35 people died)

Winnebago – 18,373 (+6) (201 people died) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and the Michigan Department of Health do not update reports on weekends. ** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaw.com/2021/06/29/after-reaching-50-getting-covid-19-shot-wisconsin-doesnt-move-needle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos