The SARS-CoV-2 spike variant follows a variety of pathways, resulting in a more infectious and resistant COVID virus–ScienceDaily





Combining structural biology and computation, a Duke-led research team has independently identified mutants in which multiple mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer are more contagious and may be resistant to antibodies. I have identified how to create it.

By acquiring mutations in peplomers, one such variant has acquired the ability to leap from human to mink and then to human. Other variants, such as Alpha, which first appeared in the United Kingdom, Beta, which appeared in South Africa, and Gamma, which was first identified in Brazil, developed their own spike mutations, rapidly spread to the human population, and resisted some antibodies. Increased ability to do. .. Researchers make their discoveries Science.. “Viral surface spikes help SARS-CoV-2 invade host cells,” said Dr. Priyambada Acharya, senior author and director of the Structural Biology Division at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. I am. “Peplomer changes determine the infectivity of the virus-how far and quickly it spreads,” Acharya said. “Several variations of SARS-CoV-2 spikes occur at different times and locations around the world, with similar results. To combat this pandemic, these spike variants It is important to understand the mechanism. “ Colleagues, including lead author Dr. Sophie Gobeil and corresponding author Dr. Rory Henderson, have developed a structural model to identify changes in viral peaplomers. Cryogenic electron microscopy enabled atomic-level visualization, and binding assays allowed the team to create mimics of live viruses that directly correlate with function in host cells. From there, the team used computational analysis to build a model showing the structural mechanism in action. “By building the skeleton of the spikes, we were able to see how the spikes move and how this movement changes with mutations,” Henderson said. “Different variant spikes are not moving the same, but perform the same task.” Different variant spikes are not moving the same, but perform the same task. The variants that first appeared in South Africa and Brazil use one mechanism, while the UK and Mink variants use different mechanisms. “ All mutants showed increased ability to bind to the host, especially via the ACE2 receptor. This change also created a virus that was less susceptible to antibodies, raising concerns that continued accumulation of spike mutations could reduce the efficiency of current vaccines. Gobail said the study revealed the complexity of the virus. “It’s amazing that there are a number of different ways the virus has come up with to make it more infectious and invasive,” she said. “Nature is wise.” In addition to Gobeil, Acharya, and Henderson, the authors of the study include Katarzyna Janowska, Shana McDowell, Katayoun Mansouri, Robert Parks, Victoria Stalls, Megan F. Kopp, Kartik Manne, Dapeng Li, Kevin Wiehe, Kevin O. Saunders, Robert J. Includes .Edwards. , Bette Korber and Barton F. Haynes. This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (R01 AI145687, AI142596) and the State of Carolina through the CARES Act.

..

