New drug improves attention, adult memory of ADHD, studies find

June 29 (UPI)- Drugs designed to stimulate brain activity can help adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder with excessive fantasy, malaise, poor memory recovery, and concentration problems. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry Found. The stimulant lisdexamfetamine, sold as Vyvanse, reduced these symptoms by 30%. In addition, those who received this drug not only had “less procrastination episodes,” but also had the ability to “keep things in mind” and “prioritization skills,” while seeing a 40% improvement in ADHD symptoms. The ability to “strengthen” has improved. Researchers said that one-quarter of the overall improvement in cognitive slowing, including boredom, alertness, and signs of confusion, was due to improved ADHD symptoms. “Our study shows that slowing cognitive tempo may differ from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and the stimulant lisdexamfetamine treats both conditions in adults and when they occur together. It provides further evidence that it will, “co-author of the study, Dr. Leonard Doller, said in a press release. Adler, who directs the adult ADHD program at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said slowing cognitive tempo is likely to be a subset of the symptoms commonly seen in patients with ADHD and other mental disorders. However, he said it is unclear whether slowing cognitive tempo is a definite mental state or whether stimulants such as lisdexamfetamine can help resolve it in patients without ADHD. According to Adler, who treats adults and children with ADHD, some experts have sought to identify a slow cognitive tempo as clear, but critics say more research is needed to solve the problem. say. In this study, 76 volunteer participants were either lisdexamfetamine or placebo sugar pills, funded by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which is headquartered in Tokyo and has operations in the United States in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Was administered daily for 1 month. Researchers weekly tracked participants’ mental health through standardized tests of slow cognitive tempo and ADHD signs and symptoms, as well as other brain function measurements. After that, the study participants switched roles. According to researchers, half who were taking placebo started taking lisdexamfetamine daily and the other half switched to sugar tablets. During treatment with lisdexamphetamine, participants reported a 30% improvement in their dull cognitive tempo symptoms. At the same time, they showed that their ADHD symptoms improved by more than 40%, the researchers said. This suggests that ADHD-related restlessness, impulsive behavior, and reduced moments of distraction are associated with some, but not all, slow cognitive tempo improvements. They said they were. “These findings highlight the importance of assessing the symptoms of cognitive slowing and diminished brain function when patients are first diagnosed with ADHD,” Adler said.

