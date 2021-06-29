Mask again? Delta Variant spreads encourage reconsideration of precautions.





Throughout the pandemic, Mask has been ranked as one of the most controversial public health measures in the United States, symbolizing a fierce partisan division over the role of government and individual liberty. With the rapid spread of new variants of the coronavirus around the world, masks are now the focus of conflicting views and fears about the course of the pandemic and the restrictions needed to manage it. New concerns follow wildfire growth Delta variant, Is a highly infectious virus that was first detected in India and later identified in at least 85 countries. Currently, it accounts for one-fifth of infectious diseases in the United States. In May, federal health officials said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks, even indoors. This advice meant setting the stage for a nationwide reopening that has revolutionized American life and continues to gain momentum.

But that was before the delta variant became widespread. Last week, the World Health Organization reiterated a long-standing recommendation that everyone, including those who were vaccinated, wear masks to stop the spread of the virus, fearing a surge in global incidents. Los Angeles County Health Authority Monday Follow suit, “As a precautionary measure, we recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status.” Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, said increased infectious diseases, increased cases of anxious delta mutations, unvaccinated residents, especially children, black and Latin residents, and essential labor. He said new recommendations are needed due to the persistently large number of people. About half of the residents of Los Angeles County Fully vaccinated, And about 60 percent receive at least one dose. The number of positive tests in the county is still below 1%, but the proportion is on the rise, with increasing numbers of reinfections among previously infected and unvaccinated residents. Dr. Feller added. To the extent that Los Angeles County has succeeded in controlling the pandemic, it is due to a multi-layered strategy that combines vaccination and health restrictions aimed at controlling new infections, Dr. Feller said. She said that the innate immunity of already infected people also keeps the infection low, but it is not clear how long the innate immunity will last.

“I don’t want to go back to blockades or more destructive orders here,” Dr. Feller said. “We want to continue on the current path, keeping community infections very low.”

Health officials in Chicago and New York City said on Tuesday that they had no plans to review mask requirements. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials declined to comment, but did not indicate their intention to revise or review the masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people. “When the CDC makes a recommendation I didn’t expect to see a situation where masking would need to be recommended again to stop masking, “said Angela Rasmussen, a research scientist at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine Infectious Diseases Organization. “No one wants to do that. People are, of course, accusing them of moving the goal post.” However, the trajectory of the Delta variant outside the United States suggests that concerns are likely to increase.

Even in Israel, one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and actively immunizing qualified young and teenagers, after hundreds of new Covid-19 cases have been detected. We have revived masking requirements in public indoor spaces and large outdoor rallies. More recently, it includes people who received both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This is not the first time the world has been consumed by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. The alpha version struck Britain and stagnated other parts of Europe earlier this year. In the United States, Alpha quickly became the predominant variant by late March, but the rapid pace of vaccination slowed its spread, Don’t spare the country Rapid increase in infectious diseases. But Delta is considered even more scary. Much of what is known about this variant is based on its prevalence in India and the United Kingdom, but early evidence suggests that it is probably twice as contagious as the original virus and at least 20% more contagious than Alpha. It has been shown to be highly contagious. Has been updated June 29, 2021 5:38 pm (Eastern Standard Time) In many Indian states and European countries, Delta quickly surpassed Alpha and became the predominant version of the virus. It’s fine to do the same in the United States. Among the many mutations in the variant, there are those that may help the virus partially dodge the immune system.Some studies have shown that current vaccines Effective against delta, they are Slightly less so Than Most other variants. Individuals who receive the double-dose regimen only once have significantly reduced protection against mutants compared to their effectiveness against other forms of the virus.

The WHO rationale for maintaining masking is that immunization is very effective in preventing severe illness and death, but the extent to which the vaccine prevents mild or asymptomatic infections is unknown. is. (CDC officials object to saying that the risk is minimal.)

WHO keeps it Vaccinated people must wear a mask In crowded, nearby, poorly ventilated areas, other precautions such as social distance should be continued. “What we’re saying is:” Once fully vaccinated, you can be part of the transmission chain, so keep playing safely. You may not actually be fully protected, “WHO Senior Adviser Dr. Bruce Aylward said at a press conference last week. Even in countries with relatively high vaccination rates, there is an increase in infectious diseases caused by delta mutants. Approximately two-thirds of the population has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine at least once, and less than half have been vaccinated twice. I will. It’s unclear which course the Delta variant will take in the United States. Coronavirus infections have plummeted for months, as well as hospitalizations and deaths. However, Dr. Anthony S. Forch, the top infectious disease doctor in the United States, calls this variant the “greatest threat” to combat the virus in the United States.

When the CDC authorities lifted the masking recommendation in May, they cited a study showing that fully vaccinated people are less likely to get the virus, even if they have an asymptomatic infection. .. However, the talent of this variant, which can even partially evade immunity, allows fully vaccinated people to develop asymptomatic infections and unknowingly spread the virus to others even if they do not get sick. It strains researchers because it suggests that they have sex.

Delta variants can infect vaccinated people, but their ability to infect is very limited, says Birhanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “If you’re in a place where the case is climbing, wearing a mask indoors in a crowded public space is a way to avoid contributing to the expansion of the delta,” he said. Other scientists stop recommending that fully vaccinated people always wear masks indoors, such as when the virus is circulating in large numbers or when the vaccination rate is very low. Some suggest that this may be appropriate depending on the local situation. Dr. Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, UK, said: Even today, about half of Americans are unvaccinated, leaving a large part of the country vulnerable to outbreaks of the virus and its variants. Vaccines for children under the age of 12 may not be approved until early fall.

In Saskatchewan, Canada, resumption is underway at a stage related to the immunization rate of the population and the proportion of people vaccinated in certain age groups. According to Dr. Rasmussen of the University of Saskatchewan, the state will move to Step 3 of re-entry on July 11, but may maintain indoor masking requirements and assembly size restrictions. This strategy makes much more sense than saying, “If you’re fully vaccinated, go ahead and remove the mask,” she said.

But some scientists fear that re-imposing mask obligations and other precautions will be nearly impossible, even where it might be a good idea. “It’s hard to go back,” said epidemiologist and professor at the George Washington School of Public Health, citing CDC’s advice. However, with the rise of the Delta variant, “it is very dangerous to continue the cultural norm of not wearing a mask.” Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, vice president of the Global Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania, said the arrival of the variant should encourage a reconsideration of Mask’s obligations. He still wears masks indoors in public places like grocery stores, and even on sidewalks in crowded cities. “Even mild infections have no long-term effects,” he said, referring to the so-called Longcovid. “Will you get a little more insurance by wearing a mask that’s worth it? Yes.” Drinking coffee outside Whole Foods Market in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, 60-year-old Monroe Harmon said he thought it was a good idea to step back to the masking requirements of everyone. “Many people want to get their lives back,” said Harmon, who works for a security company. “I think it’s like rolling the dice when you decide.’I want to regain my life, I’m not going to wear a mask, I’m not going to keep a distance.'” Jill Cowan and Ana Facio-Krajcer contributed to the report from Los Angeles.

