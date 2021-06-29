Maine reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

Connect with us

Maine reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Vaccinations continue to curb cases, and the Mills administration plans to end a civil emergency this week.

The· The 7-day average for new daily cases was 25.1.Compared to 34.9 a week ago and 192.9 a month ago. At the peak of the pandemic in mid-January, Maine often exceeded 600 new cases per day. There were no additional deaths on Tuesday.

Cases of COVID-19 are much better managed due to the higher vaccination rates in the state, Dr. Nirav Shah of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine said on Tuesday in Maine’s public “Main Calling” radio program. Stated.

“A year ago, COVID dominated us, but now the table has changed,” Shah said.

The state of emergency is valid for 15 months and ends on Wednesday. The urgent declaration empowered Governor Janet Mills’ administration to enact public health measures such as compulsory masking, restrictions on collection and indoor containment, school operating rules, and other restrictions. These restrictions have already been abolished, except for federal regulations that require masks at airports and planes when using public transport.

As another sign that the situation in Maine is improving, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests dropped from 1.18% two weeks ago to 0.77% on Tuesday. A low positive rate means that the state has found most cases of the disease and more effectively limit its spread through measures such as quarantine and quarantine of unvaccinated individuals. I can.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 69,021 cases of COVID-19 and 858 deaths.

In terms of vaccination, 775,491 people in Maine receive the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 57.7 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Vaccination rates vary widely between Maine states, with 69% of Cumberland County’s population fully vaccinated, compared to 45.3% in Somerset County, which has the lowest vaccination rate in Maine.

However, Maine immunization slowed to crawl, given a dose of 8,816 in the most recent week ending Monday, compared to 19,699 last week. In late April, when Mainers were looking for shots, the state was giving about 85,000 to 90,000 doses weekly.

To further increase vaccination coverage, Maine has launched the “Don’t Miss Shots: Immunization Sweepstakes”. The winner will receive $ 1 for everyone who has been vaccinated at least once in Maine.deadline Registration Is Wednesday midnight and the winner will be announced on July 4th.

By 8 am on Tuesday, 300,052 people had registered for the sweepstakes and the prize money had risen to $ 889,014.

Meanwhile, the Main Hospital Association requires the state to require all health care workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19 after federal regulators have given full approval of the vaccine.

The vaccines currently in use (Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) were approved by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization in 2020 and early 2021. Studies show that the vaccine works safely and effectively and has been given to millions of people around the world since December, but the complete approval process takes even longer.

Healthcare worker immunization data released last week by the Main CDC showed that immunization rates vary widely between state hospitals and nursing homes.

Shah said at the “Main Calling” show, it was a very early stage to discuss with the Hospital Association whether to impose vaccine obligations on health care workers.

“We were certainly thinking about it and we talked about it,” Shah said. “No decision has been made.”

Currently, 29 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 19 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

