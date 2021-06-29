How worried about mites in the summer of 2021.

If you spent a lot of time playing on the grass as a kid, it’s likely that your parents told you to check for ticks.Fine bugs are always common, but in many places this year is expected Especially bad for them.Small pests throughout the United States May appear To Record numberExperts predict that they will dig a hole in the skin around their ankles and hitchhiking their pets.

But how much should you be concerned about these blood-sucking parasites? We asked an expert to tell us everything we need to know about this year’s tick season.

Tick ​​seems to be everywhere now! Is the tick situation really getting worse?

It depends on where you live.. The number of tick marks is increasing in many places, but it may be more stable in others. “This is a region-dependent question,” says Samtelford, a professor of infectious diseases and global health at Tufts University’s Cummings Veterinary School. Telford, who has been collecting tick samples from several of the same locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for 35 years, said: have More mites were seen in some areas. For example, Nantucket Island, off Massachusetts, is the worst island in about a decade in terms of abundance indicators (the number of ticks per minute spent at each site), he says. But for other sites, such as some areas of Martha’s Vineyard, he says the numbers are more normal.

In general, do mites get worse every year?

Some experts think so. “I think it’s quite possible,” said Howard Russell, an entomologist at Michigan State University. He states that mites are rampant each year, at least in southern Michigan, as in other areas, and there is no reason to believe that this trend will soon reverse.

But not everyone agrees. “I don’t see any real evidence of abundant tick growth,” says Telford. If you spend more time getting rid of mites from your body than before, that doesn’t mean you can imagine. He states that those who notice an increase in the number of mites may be more related to being closer to the natural habitat of mites than to increase the number of mites. For example, new housing development brings people into contact with a population of mites that live in previously wooded or undeveloped areas.

Is tick population related to climate change?

To some extent. Danielo Del Campo, a dermatologist at the Chicago Skin Clinic in Illinois, says one of the reasons is that winters tend to be milder. (All doctors can recognize and treat patients with tick bites and tick-borne diseases, but it is a dermatologist’s specialty.) Del Campo is a mouse that ticks use as a breeding ground in warm climates. It has the potential to increase the population of small rodents such as rats and rats.Studies suggest that some mites, especially deer ticks that carry Lyme disease, breed in warmer temperatures and warmer weather due to climate change. May increase Their number.

But again, it can be difficult to say. Winters on the upper peninsula of western Michigan are very cold, but according to Russell, the population of mites in the region is higher than on the Lower Peninsula, where winters are mild but until about 10 years ago, mites were low. Is also much longer. “We don’t fully understand what determines the abundance of mites,” says Telford. Therefore, climate change can have some impact on tick populations, but it involves a variety of factors.

OK, but there are still a lot of ticks where I live … Need to worry?

You should always be aware of the risk of diseases transmitted by mites. Telford says that most mites can infect a disease, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that a particular tick is infected, and even if it is, it can infect it. Means. Most species of mites have a very wide range, but various tick-borne diseases are more common in certain states. Lyme disease is the most common in the United States.It’s a concern everywhere Deer ticks are alive (This is most of the eastern half of the United States), most cases are found in the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states, and in some northern states. Lyme disease is transmitted by black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks. Deer ticks can also transmit other rare diseases. Lyme disease can cause headaches and flu-like symptoms. Most people recover completely, but it can progress to joint pain and, in rare cases, can cause more serious and chronic health problems if not treated properly, Telford said. say. The American dog tick, which is uncommon, can infect a disease called Rocky Mountain spotted fever. “Always consult your healthcare provider for unexplained fever,” says Telford. Another tick, called a tick, can cause some people to develop allergies to lean meat.

Wow.

Like other diseases spread by ticks, it is not considered common (the association between tick bites and allergies is a fairly new finding and can be underreported, so it is certainly It’s hard to say). And some people will eventually recover from it, says Russell.Ticks have a wide range in most of the eastern half of the United States, but they are the most common in the southeastern states and many people develop this allergy. Live too In these areas.

So what should I do to protect myself?

There are many things you can do, starting with knowing if you are in an area where ticks can occur. “Be careful if something, such as a brush, grass, or bush, can touch your ankle,” says Del Campo. He recommends wearing long trousers and long sleeves to cover up, especially if you are gardening. Wearing light-colored clothes will help you see the mites better. “If you don’t mind alone, you can put your pants on your socks,” he says. “It’s cool that it’s not cool”

OK, I don’t care about being cooler than not catching ticks.I need to get TickSuit??

Del Campo says wearing a Tick Suit that covers almost the entire body is probably effective, but probably overkill.

What is the proper level of protection other than long clothes? And what if you really don’t want to wear long sleeves?

One of the easiest things you can do is to use an insect repellent. Del Campo recommends 20-30% DEET, the active ingredient in many insect repellent sprays. Telford says clothing treated with an insect repellent called permethrin will give you “the greatest value for your spending.” Repellents are available, but pretreated clothing, such as socks, is easy to buy, he says.

Del Campo also recommends finding “companies” whose patients are willing to check for ticks. It doesn’t matter if it’s a partner, sibling, or a friend you were outside. He says it can be helpful to check each other quickly, for example after a hike, even before getting in the car and breaking up. After returning home, you can take a shower to get rid of mites that haven’t adhered yet. You can also check yourself more carefully. Telford recommends taking a shower as soon as possible after being in the area where the ticks are. Doing so will reduce the chances of ticks sticking to you.

OK, how about your pet? Do you really need to check for dog ticks? My dog ​​is taking tick medicine, isn’t that enough?

Yes, if the dog is taking tick medicine, the tick can die and fall, only If the tick actually bites your dog. Mites can also get caught in the fur for a short time without chewing, stay alive and invade your home. That is, it can eventually come out of the fur and attach to itself. “My wife and I call our dog an expert in collecting and relocating ticks,” says Russell.

Even if a tick bites your dog, there is no guarantee that the drug will work in all cases. “Every dog ​​is an individual, just as every human is an individual, and their effectiveness can vary,” says Telford. So for both you and your dog, you should keep checking them.

I found a tick on myself. what should I do?

Don’t panic. If your mouth isn’t on your skin, just brush it off (outside) and don’t worry. Mites have to bite you to infect you.

if that’s it have Since it is attached, it can be removed using tweezers. “Pull it out as close to your skin as possible,” says Russell. Emphasize firmly — Avoid leaving some of the ticks buried in your skin. You can dispose of it by putting it in a sealed bag, wrapping it in tape, putting it in alcohol, or flushing it down the toilet. Do not crush it with your fingers. You can also put it in a Ziploc bag or alcohol and bring it to your doctor if you need help identifying it.There are companies that can send ticks, but it tests them for illness, Telford doesn’t need this, or Generally recommendedBecause even the disease-carrying mites may not have transmitted the infection.

If Lyme disease is common and you live in an area with ticks 3 days or morePlease check with your doctor. It’s usually been a while since the blood-filled mites were very large, but long ago they were in high-risk areas. Your doctor may prescribe one tablet of an antibiotic called doxycycline (especially if the tick is a deer tick). Decrease The risk of developing Lyme disease is 85%. But even so, some doctors wait to see if they have symptoms, especially if they don’t live in high-risk areas. People who are bitten by ticks with Lyme disease often develop a characteristic rash that looks like a bull’s eye around the bite. If this happens, or if you have an unexplained fever or other symptoms immediately after someone is bitten, your doctor can prescribe antibiotics that are very effective in treating Lyme disease.

There is another concern … I heard that some mites are too small to be seen.

It’s true that almost every tick in the larva or larval stage is the size of a poppy seed, so it’s easy to miss (the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has put a small image of the tick between the lemon poppy seeds Demonstrated this in a 2018 tweet with poppy seed muffins Chagrin Of muffin lovers). Nymph ticks may also be more likely to transmit Lyme disease. Telford says that the incidence of Lyme disease tends to be highest in June and July, as many deer ticks are at this stage in June. That said, they are definitely not impossible to see. “You just need to know what to look for,” says Telford.

This is all very scary.

It’s good to know, but don’t feel stressed about it. “We do everything we can when we are in a particular area and take care of our skin and the people we love with us,” says Del Campo. “But otherwise, live your life.” As long as you wear insect repellent, take precautions, and be very careful, don’t worry. He adds that if you have any concerns, you can talk to your GP or dermatologist.

Telford agrees: “People should not be afraid of mites, and they should go out and enjoy nature.”