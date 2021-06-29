Get photos of Pfizer Vaccine and Tampa Lombardi Trophy

Tampa — If you haven’t been vaccinated yet and always wanted to take a picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, that day has come.

Hillsborough County hosts vaccination clinics in the mountains. At the Olive AME Church on Wednesday, anyone over the age of 12 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and will be able to take pictures at the Lombardi Trophy, which is the property of the Super Bowl 55 Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The event is 1902W from 10am to 2pm. It will be held at the church of La Salle St. Parents or guardians between the ages of 12 and 17 must be present to approve the vaccination. People who have been vaccinated with Pfizer should return to the second dose in 3-4 weeks to be completely protected from the virus.

Remember that all coronavirus vaccines are provided free of charge to everyone, whether or not they have health insurance. The coronavirus vaccine was created using established mRNA technology. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that people rarely suffer from serious or life-threatening reactions to vaccines.

Pfizer vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19. Associated Press report Unvaccinated accounts for almost all deaths from the US coronavirus..

