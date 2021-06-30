Optimal blood glucose level for type 2 diabetes





Stephen Reinberg

Health Day Reporter Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News)-You Type 2 diabetes, And you are already taking the old standby medicine, Metformin..But you still need help in controlling you Blood glucose level.. Which medicine is best for you? New research dropped some Diabetes Opposed to each other and came up with an answer: diabetes drugs Lantus And Victorosa Excellent in controlling blood sugar levels over time Amaril Or Januvia.. “Type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease, and these drugs generally do not slow or eliminate progression, and the ability of these drugs to slow the rise in glucose varies between them,” explains Dr. Stephen. did. Kahn, a professor of medicine, metabolism, Endocrinology and Nutrition At the University of Washington in Seattle. He is a member of the executive committee that oversaw the trial. The goal was to see which of these drugs kept mean blood glucose within the recommended target range. A1C level Less than 7%. The A1C blood test is the standard means of measuring long-term glycemic control. “Looking at the rise in A1C over time, it’s clear that one drug has the first beneficial effect over another, but they tend to fail at a very similar rate,” Khan said. Mr. says. “Therefore, beyond the first few years, all failures appear to occur at the same rate, but Lantus and Victoza have fewer overall failures.” Lantus (insulin glargine) and Victorosa (liraglutide) are both injectables, while Amaryl (glimepiride) and Januvia (sitagliptin) are tablets. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, included more than 5,000 people with type 2 diabetes with an average age of 57 years. 20% of the participants were black and 18% were Hispanic. The study was conducted with metformin for an average of 4 years out of 4 drugs. Researchers have found that Lantus and Victorosa are most effective at keeping A1C levels below 7%, while Amaryl or Januvia are the least effective and are more likely to raise A1C levels above 7%. I found.

The results were similar by gender, race, ethnicity, and age group. Other findings are as follows. Patients receiving Victoza and Januvia were more likely to lose weight than patients receiving Amaryl. People taking Lantus maintained a stable weight.

Victorosa caused more gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea than other drugs. Amaryl was associated with a higher risk of hypoglycemia than other drugs.

Victoza was associated with a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart and vascular complications than other drugs. Dr. Caroline Messer, Endocrinologist At Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, the study confirms that these drugs are appropriate and should be used as second-line treatment after metformin or as first-line treatment if metformin is not tolerated. Stated. Messer said some new drugs are expensive but covered by most health insurance plans. “I think the only downside to this study is that you don’t want people to think you should use insulin. [Lantus] As a second-line treatment, “she explained. “If people reach insulin too early for this test, it’s a shame, so I think it’s a disadvantage.” The findings were presented Monday at the American Diabetes Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting. Findings presented at medical conferences should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. Dr. Joel Sonzein, an emeritus professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, wasn’t surprised by the discovery, but thinks the exam is outdated. “If metformin isn’t enough, it certainly proves that Victorosa and Lantus are better drugs for improving glycemic control,” he said. The problem with the study is that there may be more effective drug combinations that haven’t been tested yet, as they didn’t include other drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when the study began. Said Zonzein. “We need to know what is the best combination to treat diabetes early in the disease and don’t use the outdated step-up approach-what to do if the drug fails? We Has excellent drug choices and has no reason not to adequately treat diabetics. “

And when Diabetes management, Blood sugar treatment is not the only consideration, Zonzein said. “We treat each patient and personalize the regimen accordingly. Treatment includes: obesity, High cholesterol And High blood pressure, Above all. “We aim to improve and prolong good quality of life. For example, the weight loss seen in Victoza is important to many and not found in other drugs in the study. The gastrointestinal side effects of Victorosa are also well known and are reduced with the use of new weekly medications. ” Blood sugar is important, but treatment is aimed at avoiding or delaying diabetic complications, Zonzein said. Because stroke And heart attack Because it is a common cause of death in diabetics, treatment should include medications that prevent heart attacks, strokes, and other heart and vascular complications. Kidney disease.. “Therefore … the trial is outdated and does not help people and their health care providers make decisions in 2021. The train left the station,” said Sonzein. “Diabetes treatment has shifted from the beginning to individual treatments that use the right medications. Currently, we are using non-causing medications. Hypoglycemia Or you need frequent blood sugar checks. Indeed, we are using drugs that can help weight loss and reduce cardiovascular complications, “he explained. Kahn said he has received all personalized treatment for type 2 diabetes. He also wants pharmaceutical companies to conduct direct trials of new drugs to determine the best combination therapy. For more information For more information on type 2 diabetes, American Diabetes Association.. Source: Stephen Kahn, MD, Professor, Medicine, Metabolism, Endocrinology and Nutrition, University of Washington, Seattle. Caroline Messer, MD, Endocrinologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City; Joel Zonszein, MD, Professor Emeritus, Medicine, Albert Einstein Medical College, New York City. June 28, 2021, Presentation Virtual Annual Meeting, American Diabetes Association Conference

