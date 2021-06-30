Health
King County Maskman Date was removed on Tuesday, but some aren’t ready to go face-to-face
King County will officially lift its mask obligations on Tuesday. This means that fully vaccinated residents are free to uncover their faces outdoors and in most indoor spaces.
The county abolished its obligations and triggered a two-week countdown as it reached its goal of fully vaccination of 70% of eligible local residents on June 15. The delegation will also end before the state is expected to lift the COVID-19 restriction on Wednesday. Washington is one of the few states in the country where coronavirus restrictions are still in place.
Local directives require people over the age of 5 to wear masks in indoor public spaces unless the facility guarantees that the people inside are fully vaccinated using “state-approved methods.” I urged you to continue. It was late May after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health relaxed mask guidance, allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor environments. Published in.
Without local obligations, it means that Washington’s Mask Guidance is currently in effect in King County.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a shot of both the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
According to both state and federal guidelines, fully unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks indoors, in certain high-risk, crowded spaces such as schools, medical facilities, prisons, and public transport. Everyone states that they should continue to wear masks.
But just because people can take off their masks doesn’t mean that everyone is ready to do so.
Are you nervous about losing your mask?
The Seattle Times recently asked readers what they think of masks a year after the pandemic begins and how they feel without them. More than 50 people answered.
Some people say that masks make breathing difficult. David Bowman, 68, said he hates wearing masks, makes his legs hard to see, and is annoying to trip over. But he said he knew that masks were important in preventing aerial illness.
Some readers said they couldn’t connect with people and see facial expressions. “It’s great to have your baby smile again! I love seeing people’s faces again,” says Brigette Quichocho, 46.
Others said they would continue to cover up because they felt they were protecting others.
“Wearing a mask indoors is a way people can say they” love “,” said Tim Bailey, 41, at Mount Lake Terrace.
The person holding the mask said he was still uneasy in a crowded outdoor environment or in places where there could be unvaccinated people. According to the CDC guidelines, being indoors with unvaccinated people is not a problem for fully vaccinated people.
Hilary Godwin, dean of the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, said that people who are vaccinated but nervous about becoming maskless are humans.
Last year, people have dealt with high levels of uncertainty and stress, but have also dealt with the consistent message that masks are needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Of course, she said it would be strange to suddenly stop wearing the mask and would probably induce anxiety.
Godwin said there are two significant differences from last March. I have a vaccine. And there is data that shows that it is effective in preventing someone from spreading the virus. But just because it’s true doesn’t mean that someone is ready to return to pre-pandemic life, she said.
“One of my students said it best:” I’m not currently reacting as a public health person, I’m just emotionally reacting, “Godwin said.
What is Godwin’s advice for those who are still worried? Please attach as much as you like. Even to her, the mask still feels like a security blanket.
When the country moved to social distance and virtual learning and conferences, she said it had to be done quickly to save lives. Now there is no urgency to undo it.
“None of us, including me, is our best self,” she said. “So when we move on to the next stage, we all need to give some grace to each other and to ourselves.”
