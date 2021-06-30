Is it okay to put garlic on my nose?What the experts say

When Jackie Santilan recently experienced a stuffy nose, she was frustrated by the inability to breathe deeply, or even normally. Then she found a possible treatment and thought it would be a good idea to try it.

“My best friend, like her, immediately sent TikTok a solution to the problem of garlic sticking in her nose. The TikTok I saw was pretty short. There was no real instruction. “A 39-year-old housewife and childcare consultant in the Houston area said today. “I did it because I had to cut off the edges, and yeah, I put it in my nose for about 8 minutes. It didn’t work.”

Santillan shared her experience with her TikTok followers.

“I still can’t breathe and now it smells like garlic,” she said in the video.

However, some later explained that she needed to blow her nose immediately to help. She accidentally inhaled. Still, she suspects she will never try it again.

“It doesn’t help at all. It’s interesting, but it didn’t help,” Santilan said. “I went to the doctor and got some antibiotics, so I’m on the way to feeling better.”

Can garlic actually help clean your sinuses?

Placing garlic in the nose to treat stuffy nose is one of TikTok’s latest trends. A woman with garlic on her nose, TikTok, has been viewed nearly 4.4 million times.

Experts agree that garlic cloves inserted into the nostrils do not relieve stuffy nose or inflamed sinuses. But doctors understand why people think garlic works. After people get rid of garlic, their noses run. But that doesn’t happen for the reasons they think.

“If you close the opening of your nose, you’ll be filled with mucus,” said Dr. Jay Youngerman, director of otolaryngology at Northwell Health Plainview Hospital in New York. “It’s the reaction of the nose when blocked.”

Relation

And the injured nose lining can also cause a stuffy nose reaction.

“Mucosal trauma or mucosal irritation actually increases runny nose,” said Dr. Emily Durkin, a pediatric surgeon at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, today.

Experts suspect that people turn to garlic because they believe that garlic works like other strong odors such as eucalyptus.

“What they’re trying to do is use odorants from the garlic itself to cause a vasoconstrictive effect, which can eliminate nasal mucosal congestion and open the nasal passages,” nasal science said. And endoscopy director Dr. Anthony Del Signore said today a skull-based surgery at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York. “Vasoconstriction allows for more airflow.

But garlic in the nostrils doesn’t work that way. Due to its caustic nature, garlic can cause irritation, burns, and perhaps even bleeding.

“Garlic is a fairly strong substance,” said Dr. Dana Crosby, chair of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine today. “It almost causes a kind of dermatitis-type reaction that really irritates the mucous membranes.”

Crosby said he didn’t think this irritation would lead to long-term problems. Unless people do it repeatedly, such as every time it gets crowded.

“It can actually cause some permanent damage and some scarring of the mucous membranes,” she said.

In most cases, the burning sensation and irritation are short-lived. Still, doctors are worried that garlic may get stuck in the nose. In that case, the doctor will need to get rid of the garlic.

“It’s usually not advisable to put anything in the nostrils because of the obvious fact that they can come off or get caught in the nasal passages,” said Del Signoria. “You may need to go to the operating room to get rid of it, but whenever you put organic or non-organic matter (on the nose), there is always a risk of superinfection in the nasal passages.”

Bacteria live in the nose, but if something blocks the nasal passages, it can cause overgrowth. This can lead to infections with some anxious symptoms.

“You receive (pus), you feel pain, and you probably have bleeding, which is a bit confusing,” explained Del Signoria.

People have probably believed that it is safe to insert garlic into the nostrils, as seasonings have long been considered healthy. However, experts agree that there is no evidence that garlic can be stabbed in the nose.

“Historically, many people think that garlic has many medicinal properties. That’s why people used it for something like its antibacterial properties. I think people have perceived immune benefits. I saw using garlic for this, “Darkin said. “It’s not surprising that this is what people thought might be useful, but it definitely doesn’t.”

Relation

Taking oral garlic supplements or even using them on the skin can be dangerous. For example, garlic compresses can cause burns, and supplements can interact with some prescription medications.

“If you are taking anticoagulants, have diabetes, or are taking HIV drugs, you should use them with caution. Garlic (supplements) can interfere with those drugs. There is, “Youngerman said.

That’s why it’s wise to consult your doctor before using garlic for any purpose other than adding it to your favorite foods.

How to relieve stuffy nose:

For those who are afraid of a cold or stuffy nose, there are treatments that may relieve the discomfort of congestion. Doctors recommend either a saline nasal spray or a saline wash using something like a netipot. It may not be able to cure the congestion, but it will relieve the swollen, painful sinus cavities.

“A mild saline solution using a netipot will probably give you the best results,” says Darkin. “It cleans and helps relieve the inflamed lining of the nose, and it does not cause trauma to the mucous membranes because it can be an isotonic solution.”