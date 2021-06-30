Health officials say more COVID-19 vaccine is needed to correct Pilbara’s “disappointing” intake





Western Australian Health Department officials have stated that the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Pilbara is “disappointing” and that more vaccines are needed in the region. Only 2.5% of Pilbara’s population is fully vaccinated, well below the state average of 6.4%. Key Point: According to the Western Australian Ministry of Health, only 2.5% of Pilbara’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pilbara has the lowest immunization rate in the state Health officials say the need to increase vaccine supply to Pilbara and provide more flexible delivery options Sookie Lee, chief operating officer of the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine program, said Pilbara has the lowest vaccination coverage in the state. “I’m sorry I want everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said. “We really believe that we need to prioritize areas with gaps. Pilbara is an area where we know we are not getting the coverage we want.” She couldn’t say exactly why the area had the lowest rates, but said that 70 percent of vaccinations were given through public hospitals and community clinics. The video shows that elders like Sammy Wilson are vaccinated. ((( YouTube: Anangu Media “In this area, GPs have implemented about 21.5% of vaccines. [Aboriginal Medical Services] It’s up about 8.5%. “ AstraZeneca vaccine may be associated with blood clots in 48 cases. ((( ABC News: Rear Nonshine “In other areas, the primary care sector has been able to recover a little more, and I really hope that we can increase the Pilbara rate by advocating more vaccines for AMS and GP. “We are advocating more vaccines and more GPs and AMSs in the field, with the federal government making decisions and supplying vaccines.” Mia Davis, leader of the State Nationalist Party, said local COVID-19 vaccination clinics are only available at specific locations and on specific days. WA Nationals leader Mia Davis says she is disappointed with the changing leadership of the Nationals. ((( ABC News: Andrew O’Connor Ms. Davis said she would like to see a rolling COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the northern part of the state so that locals can be vaccinated as easily as possible. “I know it’s human nature that I can’t make a reservation when I try to make a reservation. It can take some time to get back and make a reservation,” Keeley said. “So all we have to do is make it as easy as possible for everyone to get vaccinated.”

