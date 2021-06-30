Walrus applause





Since the late 2000s, Colleen Reichms and Ole Larsen have visited the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California many times to hear the walruses make noise. A male Pacific walrus named Sivuqaq was approaching sexual maturity. That meant he might quickly spit out the characteristic hustle and bustle of male walruses during the breeding season. Dr. Reichmuth, a research scientist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, was driving a short road to see Sivuqaq. However, Dr. Larsen, a bioacousticist at the University of Southern Denmark, was far from Denmark. Dr. Reichmuth and Dr. Larsen have especially heard that Sivuqaq emits the characteristic breeding sounds of male walruses (knocks, metal gong-like beats, sharp whistles). But Sivuqaq, Stealing the screen while appearing in “50th First Kiss”“With Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore” was uncooperative. One day he constantly hit his forefoot fins thousands of times in the water. “At first I was distracted,” said Dr. Reichmus. She and Dr. Larsen came for gongs and knocks, not applause.But they realized that constant applause was worth studying, and although it took years, they published their observations and records of applause behavior. Wednesday of the Journal Royal Society Open Science.. To the best of our knowledge, there are no records of wild walruses caught with similar applause.

Dr. Reichmus first met Shibukaku when he was a puppy. The walrus was dropped onto Six Flags in 1994 when it recovered from the Alaska Natives survival program. He currently shares the name of Yupik in the city of Gambell, Alaska. In captivity, Shibukaku’s life was much more extensively documented than wild walrus’s life.He died At the age of 21 in 2015, A few years after this study was completed.

After hearing a recording of a wild male walrus, Dr. Reichmus decided to study the walrus.The· The sound of creatures It looked straight from the infamous percussive Off-Broadway show “Stomp”. “It was like a construction site racket,” she said. “I use a pile driver, and sometimes someone drops a large metal plate from the building.” As Sivuqaq matured, Dr. Reichmuth worked with Dr. Larsen to measure the production of walrus sounds during the ruts, where male walruses feel the urge to breed. Scientists still don’t know exactly how walruses make knocks and gongs. There is a hypothesis that knocks originate from the walrus body and gongs can be produced by the walrus male air sac, Dr. Reichmuth said. Researchers installed a hydrophone in the Sivuqaq tank and shot the walrus applause with a high-speed black-and-white video camera. The video reveals that the walrus is clapping his flippers asymmetrically. Dr. Reichms compares it to hitting a catcher’s mitt. By tilting one flipper and moving it like a blade in the water, the walrus reduces resistance and can attack at a much faster rate. Researchers slowed down the frame and spy on the bright spots formed between the flippers after clapping. Cavitation bubbles produce the noise you make. When you break the knuckle..

“Because walruses can be hit hard in the water, the water between the flippers evaporates into a cloud of bubbles that collapses and makes a very loud noise,” said the Tasmanian Museum of Vertebrate Zoology. Says senior curator David Hooking. The gallery, which was not involved in the research, wrote by email.Dr. Hocking observed Similar applause behavior In the breeding season of wild gray seals, we have assumed that it is a demonstration of strength and aptitude to rivals and potential companions. The authors of the new study believe that Shibukaku’s applause has a similar function, as walruses began to applaud as they approached sexual maturity, and their behavior was often accompanied by a visible erection. “I find it difficult for these animals to suppress,” Dr. Reichmus said, referring to Shibukaku’s willingness to breed dissonant sounds. Sivuqaq claps at a solid tempo: 1.2 seconds between claps, the same tempo as the knock he made. And his applause was loud. Perceived by a human standing many yards away from the 4-inch thick glass wall of his tank. However, the sound of Sivuqaq did not reach the full complexity of the wild walrus breeding display. It consists of a long patterned sequence of pulses of different lengths, interrupted by a bell-like sound. 2003 study.. In the eyes of Dr. Reichms, captive walruses produced song components, but could not produce complex songs if denied the ability to hear and learn the sounds of other adult walruses. did. With one walrus dataset, it is difficult to know if wild walruses will also applaud. “Is this what one man did? Is it a new way to generate functionally similar behavior?” Asked Eduardo J. Fernandez, an animal welfare scientist at the University of Adelaide, Australia, who was not involved in the study. It was. “For this walrus, it seems to be related to breeding exhibits,” he said. Dr. Reichmuth and Dr. Larsen are working on a treatise that analyzes the biological mechanisms behind other more familiar reproductive sounds of Sivuqaq.

