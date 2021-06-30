Victims of 5,000-year-old plague unearthed: hunter-gatherers likely died slowly





Dominik Göldner, BGAEU, Berlin

Hunter-gatherers who lived 5,000 years ago may have died from ancient strains of the horrific bubonic plague that killed millions in Europe, Asia and Africa thousands of years later, with human teeth. Scientists who extracted DNA from bones say. Researchers have found that a human known as “RV 2039” Yersinia pestis, Bacteria that cause plague. They say that understanding the evolution of pathogens can shed light on our understanding of the development of human civilization in parts of the world devastated during the 14th-century pandemic known as the plague. I will. “Various pathogens and the human genome have always evolved together,” he said. Ancient DNA Institute Co-author of a new study at the University of Kiel, Germany, detailing the findings. “We know that Yersinia pestis is likely to have killed half of Europe’s population in a short period of time, so it should have a significant impact on the human genome.” Approximately 700 years after the Black Death devastated the Eurasian Continent and North Africa, it, along with its origins, lives on as the horrific worst-case scenario of pandemic destruction. Continue to fascinate scientists.. Bubonic plague causes many symptoms, including fever, chills, headaches, pain in the skin that forms the black lid, painful swelling and pus-filled lymph nodes known as “bubo” in the armpits and groin. I did. today, Antibiotics can treat life-threatening infectionsBut in the Middle Ages, it was too often a death sentence. the study, Published in the journal Cell Reports on TuesdayReveals that early strains are less toxic and more likely to be less contagious than those that killed an estimated 75 to 200 million people during plague, also known as plague or catastrophic mortality. I will. “The most surprising thing is that we can delay the emergence of Yersinia pestis 2,000 years farther than previously published studies suggest,” said Krause-Kyora. “We seem to be really close to the origin of bacteria.” The 5000-year-old version discovered by researchers initially lacked the gene that made fleas act as vectors to spread the disease. Instead, the disease probably spread through bites from infected animals. (In particular, beavers were frequently excavated where RV 2039 was excavated and may have carried the bacteria that preceded the early Yersinia pestis.) Researchers have found Yersinia pestis in the bloodstream of RV2039 and believe he died of a bacterial-induced infection, but the disease seems to have progressed slowly. As Krause-Kyora pointed out, even the slightest changes in genetic composition can have a dramatic impact on pathogenicity. Sian Halcrow, a professor of bioarchaeology at the University of Otago in New Zealand, said: Related to research. “But it gives us an important glimpse into the emergence and evolution of black death.” The skeleton of RV 2039 is believed to have been between 20 and 30 when he passed, and was one of those excavated in the late 1800s at Riņņukalns, a Neolithic shell dump in northern Latvia. Krause-Kyora and other European researchers used samples from his teeth and bones to sequence his genome and test for bacterial and viral pathogens. They detected three Yersinia pestis-specific proteins in DNA samples. New research comes when scientists and others scramble Understand the origin of the modern COVID-19 pandemic To prevent another. “By studying the interactions between pathogens, humans and animals and changes in society, demography and the environment,” said Harukuro. “We can better understand the current outbreak of the disease.”

