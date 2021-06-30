Queensland’s Pfizer stock is “insufficient”, health minister says supply will run out next week

The Queensland Health Minister has designated the Sunshine Coast as one of the regions of the state that will be deficient in Pfizer vaccine next week.

Key Point: There were 42 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland, and three new community-acquired cases were identified overnight.

There were 42 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland, and three new community-acquired cases were identified overnight. Southeastern Townsville, Palm Island, and Magnetic Island are the first day of a three-day blockade.

Southeastern Townsville, Palm Island, and Magnetic Island are the first day of a three-day blockade. A record high of 16,963 vaccines were given on the final day

Yvette Dat said the level of vaccine in the state is “important.”

“We are expected to run out of Pfizer by the 20th week — it’s July 5th,” she said.

“Next Monday, on some of our sites, we’ll be missing … one of those sites is the University of the Sunshine Coast Hospital.”

Ms. D’Ath said yesterday that the director of health requested the federal government for an additional 152,100 doses of Pfizer vaccine, or an additional 130 trays.

“We also said that our reason is that additional vaccine supply is important to avoid cancellation of already committed appointments and to continue to prioritize high-risk areas,” she said. It was.

Ms. D’Ath said she had informed the state this morning that the federal government would not provide additional Pfizer supplies.

“We weren’t offered less than what we requested — we were rejected any additional vaccines,” she said.

Ms. D’Ath said Queensland received an average of about 64,500 Pfizer vaccines per week throughout July, with 45,000 delivered yesterday.

She said it was worth eight days.

“We have reached the point where we should start prioritizing only the second dose,” D’Ath said.

Queensland Health said the second dose of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is recommended to be given as close as possible to the window 21-42 days after the first vaccination.

ABC is seeking comment from the federal government.

Yvette Dat now states that the vaccine supply is more certain.

Is the Federal Cupboard Bare?

Ms. D’Ath said Queensland had been vaccinated with an additional 100,000 vaccines at the beginning of the recent blockade of Victoria.

She wondered if only the allocated supplies remained without reserve stock until “that big delivery in October”.

“Maybe this is the prime minister, and people under the age of 40 [AstraZeneca], But we have to act [Therapeutic Goods Administration] And [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s] Related advice. “

Earlier this week The prime minister is for people under the age of 40 Those who wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine can request that they do so.

But that was the move Surprised general practitioner And this morning, Queensland Chief Health Officer Janet Young strongly advised people under the age of 40 not to be vaccinated because of the increased risk of blood clots.

“I don’t want 18-year-olds in Queensland to die of coagulopathy. If they get infected with COVID, they probably won’t die,” she said.

“We are not in a position to ask young, healthy and healthy people to be healthy to be vaccinated with potentially serious harm.”

Dr. Young reiterated that anyone under the age of 40 with underlying health is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

She said an emergency meeting of chief health officers in all states and territories would be held later today to discuss this issue.

Libby Durham is worried that Pfizer’s supplies will disappear from the Sunshine Coast before his appointment at the end of July. ((( Provided by: Libby Derham

“I was a little disappointed.”

The Sunshine Coast recorded a case of COVID-19 this week after Northern Territory miners returned to the Bli Bli area and tested positive for the highly contagious delta mutant.

She is one of 42 cases active in the state.

The incident caused a flood of people who were tested and sought vaccinations.

Libby Durham, 40, said he had secured his promise at the end of July earlier this week, but said he was worried that it wouldn’t happen.

“All these messages from everyone,’go out and vaccinate,’ but there are many people in my position who can’t get their promises,” she said.

“If we have the threat of this outbreak, it’s certainly really worrisome.

“I feel a little disappointed with governments and authorities, and more federal governments, because supply is at that level.

“I feel like you’re trying to do your best … we want to be vaccinated and curb the spread, but we’re still coming from abroad.”

She said this week’s announcement of AstraZeneca was confusing.

Another Sunshine Coast resident, Ashley Eagan, was under the age of 60 and had an existing medical condition, and despite having registered for the vaccine a few weeks ago, had difficulty securing appointments.

One of the three clinics on the Sunshine Coast was said to have been booked within a month, while the other two were booked for two months.

ABC approached Queensland Health for further comment.