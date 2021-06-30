How to keep cool in the heat wave





Extreme Summer heat is Cover a large belt In North America, there is an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Read expert tips on how to stay cool in hot and humid weather, even without air conditioning.

Avoid heat-related illnesses The most important thing you can do to avoid feeling sick or uncomfortable when it’s very hot is to keep it cool and moisturized. If you don’t have an air conditioning unit, or if AC is on non-stop and it’s still hot, you can cool your body and home in the following ways: Split the skin with a mist of cold or room temperature water.

To prevent the heat, cover the windows of your house with a blanket or dark sheet during the day.

If there is no AC, leave the window open and Move the fan Circulates air. The New York Times company Wire Cutter Guidance on the best products To keep your home cool.

Wipe the forehead with a cold cloth.

If possible, avoid strenuous exercise outdoors.

Put ice cubes in a water bottle, especially if you are outdoors.

If you plan to exercise outdoors, or if you need to exercise outdoors for work Drink slash In advance or Bow down With cold water. Cold shower It also helps to cool down. Beware of signs of heat exhaustion For adults, CDC says Be aware of heat exhaustion symptoms, including intense sweating. Cold, pale, sticky skin; fast and weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle spasms; malaise; dizziness; or headache or fainting. If you experience any of these symptoms, try drinking water, moving to a cool place if possible, loosening your clothes, taking a cold bath, or putting a cold, wet cloth on your body. Seek medical attention immediately if vomiting, worsening symptoms, or persisting for more than an hour. Recognize signs of heat stroke Symptoms of heat stroke, According to the CDC.. , Including high body temperature (above 103 ° F); hot, red, dry or moist skin; fast and strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and fainting. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately and try moving that person to a shaded or cool place if possible. Use a cold cloth or a cold bath to lower your body temperature. Do not give them drinks.

More confusing the problem, Refusal can also be a symptom of heat stroke.. People with fever-related illnesses may begin to stumble or appear to be less coordinated than usual. Ask if you have a headache, nausea, or dizziness. Discuss different topics to see if there are any signs of confusion. If a person seems to have problems with the heat, be careful and insist on entering the shade or somewhere cool. Drink water and spray cold water on your body, or rub with ice or a cold cloth. If it doesn’t cool down quickly, see a doctor. Children should be instructed to warn adults if their friends start to behave strangely, get confused, or mutter. Continue hydration Adriana Quinones-Camacho, MD, a cardiologist at NYU Lagone Health, has no universal rule on how much water to drink. However, everyone should expect to drink more than usual, and constant access to water is important. Take it even when you are not thirsty. She said that drinking gatorade and other sports drinks with electrolytes can also help, as sweating loses electrolytes. “Think of it as running a marathon on how many people can sweat a day like today,” she said. “You want to monitor your output,” said Dr. James Mark, an emergency physician at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, to see how much water you should drink. If you urinate less frequently, or if your urine is dark yellow or golden, it indicates that you need to drink more fluid. If you have frequent urination and your urine appears clear, you may be well hydrated.

Avoid drinking alcoholic or caffeinated beverages that can cause dehydration. Eat food to help you cool According to Dr. Kinones Camacho, eating moist fruits can help you get rid of the heat. If you are eating salty foods, drink extra water to balance. Keep away from warm, warm foods such as soup.

Keep children safe in the heat Toddlers are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.Parents and caregivers need to monitor and plan their activities during hot weathers You are less likely to overheat, such as running through sprinklers or playing in the pool. Also, make sure your children wear sunscreen and light, light-colored clothing that is regularly hydrated. If your child is playing outside the surface, consider placing it in the shade and holding a spray bottle to irritate your skin (and your own skin). If the humidity is high and above 90 degrees, the child should not play outside for more than 30 minutes at a time. Keep your baby as far away from sunlight as possible under 12 months. According to Dr. Mark, teens tend to be more active in the summer than adults and need to plan activities such as hanging out in the park by noon when the heat gets weaker. What are the signs of heat exhaustion in a child? When a child develops heat exhaustion, he / she may begin to feel dizzy and nausea, have muscle spasms, and begin vomiting. Her skin is cold and may feel clumsy to the touch.

If your child has these symptoms, take them to a cool place. Ask her to sit still or lie down. Take off your extra clothes. Apply a cold, wet cloth or water to your skin and let it drink. What are the signs of heat stroke in children? Dr. Claire McCarthy, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, said: Children with heat stroke can also experience high fever and seizures. Heat stroke can also sneak up on infants who are not at all focused. “They are warmly dressed in hot environments, left in hot cars, or left in non-circulating rooms. They are out on the beach in the sun,” he said. .. Tony Woodward, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Seattle Children’s. “All these kinds of things can lead to their temperature rising very rapidly.” According to the American Academy of Pediatrics parenting website HealthyChildren.org, Half of children with heat stroke do not sweat. If your child is suspected of having heat stroke, call 911 and try to cool your child until help comes.

Keep your pet cool Extreme heat is especially dangerous for furry friends.Some here Simple notes To protect dogs and other animals: Let the dog walk early in the morning or after sunset, when the air and streets are cool. Avoid strenuous exercise on a very hot and humid day and look for shaded paths and sidewalks wherever possible.

Always carry water and a foldable bowl with you. Stop by frequently to make sure your pet is well hydrated. Gasping, a way to lower body temperature, causes water loss.

If your dog tries to slow down or stop completely, rest your dog and rest frequently.

If your dog shows signs of overheating (excessive gasping, malaise, bright red tongue), put it in cold water as soon as possible. Cool, wet towels and clothing are also helpful.

If you continue to have signs of distress, go to your vet immediately. Organ failure can be rapid, irreversible, and fatal.

Please take care of your pet.

A Cooling mat You can also give your pet a rest.

Protecting the elderly from heat Wayne McCormick, MD, a gerontologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: Elderly people should drink plenty of their own drinks. “It doesn’t matter if it’s water, lemonade, or anything that’s wet,” said Dr. McCormick. If mobility is an issue and someone can’t easily get to an air-conditioned space like a public cooling center or mall, Dr. McCormick recommends going to the basement or “as low as possible” inside the house. To do.

Seek medical attention if the elderly show signs of weakness, malaise, dizziness, or nausea, Dr. Kinones Camacho said. Sleep soundly in the heat According to Dr. Mark, use breathable cotton sheets. You can install a fan near the bed and spray cold water on the sheets before going to bed, or put pillowcases and sheets in a plastic bag and store them in the freezer during the day. A cold bath or shower just before going to bed is also useful. Dr. Kinones Camacho said he would continue to hydrate before bedtime and drink water when he woke up in the middle of the night. Additional reports by Tara Parker Pope, Christina Caron, Gretchen Reynolds and Caitlin Kelly.

