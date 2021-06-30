Orange County’s weekly COVID-19 statistics rise, but hospitalizations remain low, officials say





Weekly averages of COVID-19 cases in Orange County rose this week, but hospitalizations remain low, data released Tuesday show. According to weekly state data released every Tuesday, the average daily new case rate for counties per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 0.9 last week to 1, with an overall positive test rate of 0.7%. It rose from to 0.9%. The county’s health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged areas, rose from 0.7% last week to 1.1% this week. The county on Tuesday reported 44 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the cumulative total to 256,266. Hospitalization increased from 51 on Monday to 56 on Tuesday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased from 11 to 10. The Orange County Healthcare Agency also recorded two more deaths, which occurred in February. One of the deaths was a resident of a living support facility, and the number of deaths in that category increased to 601. The death toll for the entire county is 5,120. The death toll in June is currently six. May is 22nd. April is 42. March is 198. February is 610. January, the worst month of the pandemic, is 1,559. And December 966 is the next worst thing. “The numbers still look good for Orange County,” said Andrew Neumer, a professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, on Friday. Although there are concerns that more contagious delta mutants are spurring an increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, Neumer emphasizes that “delta mutants are covered by current vaccines.” Did. “It’s not the delta variant itself that I’m worried about, but the future variant. Anyone worried about delta should be vaccinated immediately.” As the coronavirus spreads to unvaccinated people, it may continue to mutate and develop strains that make it easier to evade the vaccine, Neumer said. As of last week, the county had 1,734,537 fully vaccinated inhabitants. Of these, 1,621,711 received both doses and 264,074 received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which required two doses. An additional 112,826 people received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. The county on Tuesday reported 5,346 tests, with cumulative aggregates increasing to 4,110,483. The county’s weekly average test per 100,000 inhabitants decreased from 198.6 to 175.2. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

