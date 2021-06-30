Fauci warns that “two Americas” may soon exist as the gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated areas widens.





The big difference between low and high vaccination areas is that Fauci is “extremely concerned,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night.

“By superimposing these low levels of vaccination on highly diffuse variants, we see what is found in under-vaccinated areas such as states, cities, and counties. Blip. ” “It’s almost like two Americas.”

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that areas with low vaccination rates are at risk of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“This is completely avoidable and completely preventable. Vaccination dramatically reduces the risk of getting infected and even dramatically reducing the risk of serious illness. Not vaccinated. If so, there is a considerable risk, “Forch warned.

Fauci’s remarks come from the more contagious and aggressive Delta variants reaching almost every state in the United States, accounting for 26.1% of Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. According to experts, areas with low vaccination rates More vulnerable To the delta variant. In Mississippi, where only 29.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, more than 90% of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past month were unvaccinated, said Thomas Dobbs of the State Department of Health. The doctor says. Mississippi Public Health Service .. Mississippi joins Alabama, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Louisiana, with less than 35% of its population fully vaccinated. As the variants spread, health professionals encourage people to be fully vaccinated, so they receive maximum protection. Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic infections caused by delta mutants. Fauci said .. People who take it only once have less protection. Moderna vaccines have been found in laboratory experiments to work against new variants, including the company’s Delta strain. Said on Tuesday .. Serum samples from people who received two shots of the Modana vaccine showed neutralizing activity against the mutant, Modana said in a preprint study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. Regarding the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Fauci says it is “very likely” to be protected from the Delta variant, although it has not yet been proven in research. Fauci said that a double dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which uses the same platform as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, was about 88% effective against the Delta variant, and Johnson & Johnson “can make reasonable assumptions.” Said. The vaccine would be “just as good”. As of Tuesday, 46.4% of the US population had been fully vaccinated, CDC data show. More than half of the population is fully vaccinated in 16 states. In addition, 16 states have achieved President Joe Biden’s goal of at least one vaccination of 70% of adults by July 4. Health authorities monitoring the spread of variants As the Delta variant spread, Fauci said Tuesday that he did not anticipate that the CDC would change the fully vaccinated mask guidance. “For now, the CDC recommendations are that if you are actually vaccinated, that is, if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected and you do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors.” He says. His comment comes after Los Angeles County has decided to regain guidance on wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. According to the county’s Public Health Service, new voluntary mask guidance is needed until health officials “get a better understanding of how and to whom Delta variants are spreading.” A national association of county and city health authorities told CNN on Tuesday that Los Angeles County appears to be the only county to recommend wearing masks in response to the spread of Delta varieties. However, health officials continue to monitor the spread of variants in the United States, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of NACCHO. Meanwhile, a poll published by Axios-Ipsos On Tuesday, 84% of Americans showed that they had heard of Delta variants, but the number of people practicing safety measures such as social distance and masking continues to decline. According to a poll conducted June 25-28, 1 in 10 said they were very familiar with the Delta variant, 38% said they were somewhat familiar, and 36% said it was. I’ve heard about it, but said he knew almost nothing. A nationally representative sample of 1,106 adults. Covid-19 cases are declining among children Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, but there is some good news about the reduction in cases. Last week, over 8,400 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to children. Weekly report of the American Academy of Pediatrics , The lowest number of cases per week since May 2020. About 10% of Covid-19 cases reported last week were children. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 4.03 million children have tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 23 states and New York City reporting hospitalizations, 0.1% to about 2% of pediatric Covid-19 cases required hospitalization, the report said. Children accounted for less than a quarter of all Covid-19 deaths in all 43 states reporting deaths. Eight of these states reported zero child deaths. Of all reported states, children account for 0.03% of all Covid-19 deaths. “At this point, serious illness with COVID-19 seems to be rare among children,” the report said. “But more about the long-term effects of a pandemic on children, such as how the virus can harm the long-term physical health of infected children and their emotional and mental health effects. There is an urgent need to collect a lot of data. “

