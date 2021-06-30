COVID-19 numbers decline locally and variants threaten unvaccinated | Local news

Connect with us

Due to the epidemic of three COVID-19 mutants in Rock County and the potential for local surface of the delta mutant, health officials say the social distance between vaccinated persons and children Keep your hands warm, wear a mask, and wash your hands, especially if you are traveling during your July 4 vacation.

“It’s especially important that the Delta variants are present in the state and elsewhere in the country, which seems to be significantly more contagious than the original strain and more contagious than the other variants.” Jessica Turner, Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist and Public Relations Officer, said.

On Tuesday, a secondary outbreak was reported in central Illinois, following a previously reported outbreak of youth camps in central Illinois in mid-June.

Rock County Public Health has not yet received state reports warning that the Delta variant has been identified in Rock County, but a small number of cases have been found in the area and have been epidemic in the state since April. I am.

“It takes a lot of time to run the sequence that identifies the variant, which delays the report. We don’t test every case of the variant,” Turner said. “I haven’t received any notification from the state that a variant of Delta has been identified in Rock County, but it may exist.”

Three different variants have been identified in Rock County, including B117 or Alpha. B1351 or beta; and P1, or gamma.Research is underway on variants related to their severity and infectivity

Despite the subspecies, cases have continued to decline in the county for the past two months across all age groups.

Younger children who could not be vaccinated had a slightly higher proportion of all cases reported from March to May.

“In June it switched to a higher percentage between the ages of 20 and 30,” Turner said.

According to Turner, there are no COVID-19-related outbreaks in the county.

According to health agencies in both states, 2,721,267 people completed the COVID-19 vaccine series in Wisconsin, or 46.7% of the population, and 6,148,310 people in Illinois received both, or 48.3 of the population. %was.

Rock County reported two new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began in the spring, a total of 16,429 cases and 184 deaths have been recorded in Rock County so far.

There were 16,187 and 58 active cases of recovery from COVID-19 in Rock County. As of Tuesday, there was one person admitted to the county.

The average number of new cases per day in Wisconsin over the last 7 days was 73. The 7-day average of daily deaths in the state was 1.

As of Tuesday, the 7-day average state positive rate was 0.9%.

As of June 17-23, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 71 new cases. The rolling positive rate for the 7 days was 2.0%.

Governor JB Pritzker urged unvaccinated Illinois to roll up their sleeves and fire on Monday, a highly contagious event that he and state public health officials expect to dominate state-wide cases by the fall. Warned of “increased presence” of high COVID-19 variants. ..

On Tuesday, the Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) reported a secondary outbreak related to a previously reported youth camp outbreak in central Illinois. One unvaccinated young adult was hospitalized. All campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, but IDPH knows only a handful of vaccinated campers and staff. The camp did not check vaccination status and no masking was required indoors. IDPH reminds people of the importance of vaccination, including adolescents, as Delta and other variants continue to spread.

Several individuals in the camp also attended a nearby meeting, resulting in 11 additional incidents. At least 70% of those cases were unvaccinated.

IDPH continues to support the local health sector involved in the outbreak of youth camps and conferences and is working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Specimens for genome sequencing are sought to determine if any of the cases were caused by a mutant.

..

