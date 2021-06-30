



E-cigarettes more useful than nicotine replacement therapy for addicted smokers: Research | Photo courtesy of: Pixabay & nbsp Washington: E-cigarettes are more effective at achieving long-term smoking cessation and smoking cessation than nicotine replacement treatment, according to a new study. The clinical trial was led by Queen Mary University of London. The results of the study were published in the journal “Addiction”. About 80% of smokers receiving intensive care continue to smoke a year later. Smokers can benefit from an approach that reduces the harm caused by smoking without stopping nicotine use and has the option of stopping nicotine later. Nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) such as nicotine patches, chewing gum, nasal / mouth sprays, and inhalers have been licensed to do this for over 30 years. They work, but the results are modest, especially if behavioral support is also provided. In the first study of this type, researchers enrolled 135 smokers who could not stop smoking with conventional treatments. They were randomized to receive either an 8-week supply of selected NRTs, or an e-cigarette starter pack, and were instructed to purchase more e-liquids of selected intensity and flavor. The product was accompanied by minimal behavioral support to quit smoking. The results of the study found that there was a significant difference in smoking cessation (including complete smoking cessation) in the e-cigarette group. Six months later, in the e-cigarette group, 27% of participants reduced smoking by at least half compared to 6% of participants in the NRT group. There was also a significant difference in the rate of complete quitting, as confirmed by carbon monoxide measurements from participants’ breathing-19% of e-cigarette group participants quit smoking, compared to the NRT group. Then it was 3%. The results suggest that recommending refillable e-cigarettes containing electronic liquids with the strength and flavor of the patient’s choice is a more effective approach for addicted smokers than prescribing NRT. I will. E-cigarette starter packs are also much cheaper than NRT. Dr. Katie Myerssmith, a senior researcher and health psychologist at Queen Mary University of London, said: Previously, it was difficult to stop using other methods, especially when the behavioral support available was limited. “ Michelle Mitchell, CEO of Cancer Research UK, who funded the study, said: So far, vaping has shown to be far less harmful than smoking. However, e-cigarettes are not risk-free and their long-term effects are not yet known, so they should not be used by people who have never smoked. “ “To benefit and reduce the risk of cancer, it’s important to switch completely. Talk to your doctor or a free local smoking cessation service to find the best option for you,” Mitchell concludes. I attached it.

