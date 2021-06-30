The man lived heartless 555 days and also played sports with his friends





The man lost his mind for over a year and survived, during which he played sports with his friends. Stan Larkin survived for 555 days with an “artificial heart” tied to his back while waiting for a transplant in an incident that surprised the medical community. A person who was 25 at the time was diagnosed with familial cardiomyopathy. This is the type of heart failure that can cause seizures without warning and kill people regardless of their health. He didn’t know he was in a potentially deadly condition until he collapsed without warning during a basketball game.





This condition is also associated with the sudden death of the athlete, and Stan’s brother Dominique suffers as well. Stan desperately needed a new heart. That meant he had to stay in the hospital so he could be monitored until he received the transplant. But instead, doctors at the University of Michigan installed a 13-pound temporary total artificial heart (TAH) SyncArdia device while waiting for a donor.





A temporary full artificial heart is used when the heart fails on both sides, but it works on both sides, unlike a normal heart device that normally works on only one side of the heart. Stan’s TAH came in the form of a free portable screwdriver he wore on his backpack. It allowed him to live a “normal” life, and even play basketball.





He finally received a heart transplant in 2016. He said Science daily At that time: “It was an emotional roller coaster. “I got a transplant two weeks ago. I feel like I can go jogging while talking. “I want to thank the donors for their dedication for me. I want to see their family someday. They want to see me.” Jonathan Haft, an associate professor of cardiac surgery who performed Stan’s surgery, said: “We wanted to give them a heart transplant, but I thought we didn’t have enough time. There’s something about their unique anatomical situation where other techniques didn’t work.” Dominique did not have a TAH, but instead was hospitalized for 6 weeks before receiving a heart transplant.

