Can your face mask detect Covid?Scientists have found a way

Paris: Small sensors built into wearable fabrics such as masks and jackets can provide instant information about exposure to pathogens that cause the following diseases: Coronavirus According to a study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology on Monday.

High-sensitivity testing, previously restricted to laboratory use, has been integrated into smart wearables “beyond what FitBit or Apple Watch can offer,” said study co-author Peter Nguyen. I have. Wis Institute so Harvard University..

“The concept is similar to how our own skin works, which automatically senses the environment with exquisite sensitivity, without the need to actively participate in the details of the process itself,” he said.



In a new study, scientists were able to recreate cell parts that sense dangerous microorganisms and freeze-dry them.

According to Nguyen, they are then reactivated to start the test by adding water-like the “instant noodle package”.

Previously, such tests were based on living cells, but researchers say they can be too vulnerable and dangerous in non-medical environments.

In a new study, researchers used a cell-free reaction that included tools for living cells without the cells themselves.

Since they are not alive, the sensors are lyophilized and stored for several months until they are ready to operate.

The author has shown to use these sensors CRISPR Gene editing technology is suitable for laboratory virus detection and can be woven into wearable fabrics.

Nguyen said wearable detectors could help “people who work in environments that may be exposed to pathogens and toxins.”

Researchers have developed a prototype Covid-19 test face mask with a patch of sensors attached to a pad that collects the user’s breathing particles.

After the wearer has used the mask for at least 15 minutes, a hole is made in the mask’s small pouch and the sample is watered into the sensor for analysis.

The results are displayed on the mask strip.

-Wearable warning-



Researchers have also developed jackets for liquid “exposure events” for people working in dangerous environments.

CRISPR, a genetic editing tool used in medicine to target specific genetic material, such as that found in viruses, is used to create sensors that light up when exposed to the target pathogen.

fiber The jacket’s optical threads carry information from a small sensor in the fabric to a small candy bar-sized miniature detector inside the garment.

“In the short term, we find that wearables, especially face masks, are used in clinics and in special situations,” he added.

But Nguyen also said that in the long run, the general public may be able to use clothing, especially if it occurs in the area for a simple examination at home.

-No batteries required-



In another study published at Nature Biotechnology on Monday, Northwestern University We have developed a small and flexible cardiac pacemaker. This pacemaker is completely absorbed by the body when it is used.

Patients with heart disease who have a short-term need to recover from surgery have usually relied on pacemakers that are only partially implanted.

Power and programming must be sent to the device via tubes and wires that penetrate the skin, increasing the risk of movement infections and injuries.

“In addition, if pacing is no longer needed, removing the implanted device risks damaging the heart tissue,” the study said.

The new device, which researchers have tested on a variety of animals, including mice and dogs, is made of fully bioabsorbable material and can be programmed to be absorbed into the body after a specific time frame. I will.

It does not require a battery and operates via “wireless energy transmission”.

The authors of the study said they hoped that the technique would “provide a safer solution for patients who require temporary postoperative pacing techniques.”

