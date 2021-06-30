Health
Can your face mask detect Covid?Scientists have found a way
High-sensitivity testing, previously restricted to laboratory use, has been integrated into smart wearables “beyond what FitBit or Apple Watch can offer,” said study co-author Peter Nguyen. I have. Wis Institute so Harvard University..
“The concept is similar to how our own skin works, which automatically senses the environment with exquisite sensitivity, without the need to actively participate in the details of the process itself,” he said.
In a new study, scientists were able to recreate cell parts that sense dangerous microorganisms and freeze-dry them.
According to Nguyen, they are then reactivated to start the test by adding water-like the “instant noodle package”.
Previously, such tests were based on living cells, but researchers say they can be too vulnerable and dangerous in non-medical environments.
In a new study, researchers used a cell-free reaction that included tools for living cells without the cells themselves.
Since they are not alive, the sensors are lyophilized and stored for several months until they are ready to operate.
The author has shown to use these sensors CRISPR Gene editing technology is suitable for laboratory virus detection and can be woven into wearable fabrics.
Nguyen said wearable detectors could help “people who work in environments that may be exposed to pathogens and toxins.”
Researchers have developed a prototype Covid-19 test face mask with a patch of sensors attached to a pad that collects the user’s breathing particles.
After the wearer has used the mask for at least 15 minutes, a hole is made in the mask’s small pouch and the sample is watered into the sensor for analysis.
The results are displayed on the mask strip.
-Wearable warning-
Researchers have also developed jackets for liquid “exposure events” for people working in dangerous environments.
CRISPR, a genetic editing tool used in medicine to target specific genetic material, such as that found in viruses, is used to create sensors that light up when exposed to the target pathogen.
fiber The jacket’s optical threads carry information from a small sensor in the fabric to a small candy bar-sized miniature detector inside the garment.
“In the short term, we find that wearables, especially face masks, are used in clinics and in special situations,” he added.
But Nguyen also said that in the long run, the general public may be able to use clothing, especially if it occurs in the area for a simple examination at home.
-No batteries required-
In another study published at Nature Biotechnology on Monday, Northwestern University We have developed a small and flexible cardiac pacemaker. This pacemaker is completely absorbed by the body when it is used.
Patients with heart disease who have a short-term need to recover from surgery have usually relied on pacemakers that are only partially implanted.
Power and programming must be sent to the device via tubes and wires that penetrate the skin, increasing the risk of movement infections and injuries.
“In addition, if pacing is no longer needed, removing the implanted device risks damaging the heart tissue,” the study said.
The new device, which researchers have tested on a variety of animals, including mice and dogs, is made of fully bioabsorbable material and can be programmed to be absorbed into the body after a specific time frame. I will.
It does not require a battery and operates via “wireless energy transmission”.
The authors of the study said they hoped that the technique would “provide a safer solution for patients who require temporary postoperative pacing techniques.”
..
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/could-your-face-mask-detect-covid-scientists-have-found-a-way/articleshow/83981330.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]