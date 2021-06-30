Delicious and deadly: Southern US diet with high potential for sudden death-Consumer Health News

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Are you planning to celebrate July 4th with traditional Southern-style spreads of fried chicken, pork skins, buttermilk biscuits, and sweet tea?

Don’t make it a daily habit.

New studies warn that these staple foods in areas high in fried foods, fats, and sweet drinks can increase the likelihood of sudden cardiac death.

Good news: Sticking to a diet rich in Mediterranean diets, vegetables, fruits, fish, whole grains, legumes, and low in meat and dairy may reduce that risk.

“Diet is a modifiable risk factor-it’s something you can do,” said lead author James Sikani. He is the Deputy Director of Research in the Department of Preventive Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Therefore, it may be beneficial to switch to a Mediterranean-style diet whenever possible to prevent sudden cardiac death, and generally for cardiovascular health.”

New studies have not proven that a southern-style diet causes an increase in sudden cardiac death, he pointed out, which is only associated with an increased risk.

“We do the analysis as rigorously as possible, but we can never say that it is the cause, but we are confident that we can be in an observational environment,” Sikani said. It was.

His team collected data on more than 21,000 participants in a study of regional and racial differences in the causes of stroke. Participants did not have an underlying heart disease when the study began.

Researchers investigated the association between a participant’s diet and the risk of sudden loss of heart function, which can be fatal within minutes. Most sudden cardiac death is caused by an abnormal cardiac rhythm called an arrhythmia.

After an average of about 10 years of follow-up, more than 400 sudden cardiac deaths occurred among study participants.

And the study found that those who ate the southern-style diet most regularly had a 46% higher risk of sudden cardiac death than the Americans who ate the least.

On the other hand, participants on a Mediterranean diet had a 26% lower risk of sudden cardiac death than those who ate the least of these foods.

Sudden cardiac death is not uncommon. According to the American Heart Association, about one in eight deaths in 2016 (about 367,000) was the result in the United States.

Despite strict statistics, Sikanies know that it is difficult to change their diet. His prescription: Gradually shifting from Southern-style choices to Mediterranean-style diets.

“When it comes to changing your diet, you can’t expect a universal approach,” he said. “What may work in one population may not be relevant in another.”

For example, according to Sikani, the main factors in a diet include whether people can get fresh fruits and vegetables and can afford them.

“It’s easy to tell people to do this, but do they live in areas where healthy food is available and affordable?” He said.

Samantha Heller, Senior Clinical Dietitian at NYU Langone Health in New York City, was not surprised by the findings. She pointed out that the South is often referred to as the “stroke belt” or “diabetes belt” because of the high incidence of stroke and diabetes in the area.

“Adding sudden cardiac death to the list is the most disappointing, but not surprising,” Heller said.

She pointed out that the South is famous for its rich menu of fried foods, meats, abundant desserts, sweet drinks, high fats and high sodium foods. Eating these regularly has been shown to increase the risk of many chronic illnesses, Heller said.

“The World Health Organization reports that up to 80% of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease can be prevented,” she said. “Imagine losing a loved one due to sudden cardiac death, stroke, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes. Changing your diet and lifestyle could have prevented your loved one from dying.”

However, dietary patterns often have deep cultural roots, and she said it can be difficult to move from an unhealthy dietary style to a healthy dietary style.

“The question is, as a medical professional, how can Southern diets encourage the education, food availability, and affordability needed to influence people in their daily lives?” Heller. Said. “We support and engage the food, restaurant and advertising industries to instill the concept and practice that healthy food, food processing and restaurant choices are unambiguous and part of the standard in all communities. Is required. “

The findings were published online on June 30th. Journal of the American Heart Association..

Source: James Shikany, DrPH, Professor, Medicine, and Deputy Director of Research, Department of Preventive Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Samantha Heller, MS, RD, CDN, Senior Clinical Dietitian, NYU Langone Health, New York City. Journal of the American Heart Association, June 30, 2021, online