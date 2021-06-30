“More room and more confidence”: What will Canada look like by Canada Day 2021?

Canada may be on track towards normal after a pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re still clear, says Raywat Deonandan. Photo by Canadian Press

Article content Last year, Canada Day was modest. Large red and white parties have been replaced by small family gatherings, and all-day school festivals have been replaced by digital live streams. All of this was hidden with attention to celebration.

Article content Since then, the number of daily cases nationwide has been small, and by the end of June 2020, the country had recorded an average of less than 300 cases per day for seven days. However, people were afraid of a large celebration as the second COVID-19 wave was expected to occur in the fall, said Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa. Canada Day can be very different this year as vaccine deployments go smoothly and the state gradually reopens. “There are no expectations for the fourth wave,” said Deonandan. “I think it gives me a little more leeway and confidence, especially for those who take it twice.” As of June 30, more than 69% of Canadians have been vaccinated once and 19% have been fully vaccinated. This is in good agreement with Trudeau’s promise to vaccinate all Canadians with the COVID-19 vaccine by September. In most states, 5-20% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Article content How do healthcare professionals talk to teenagers about the COVID-19 vaccine? Need a COVID Vaccine Booster?It is unlikely to fall, but it may be in the spring Ontario, one of the most affected states of the pandemic, has already partially vaccinated more than 76% of its inhabitants and has fully vaccinated 24% of Ontario for the second time. Accelerated the development of Ontario. Quebec accelerated its second vaccination program earlier in the month, with more than 70% of its population vaccinated as of Monday. Driven by a reduction in case numbers and successful vaccine deployment, several states Loosen Business and social gathering restrictions. On June 11, Ontario residents gathered at restaurant patios and retail stores when the state opened, limiting up to 10 people to eat outdoors, retail indoors, and gather outdoors.

Article content Quebec reopened in early June, giving people access to the gym, indoor and outdoor dining, and attending outdoor festivals, weddings, funerals, and religious services. Some states have marked July 1st as a turning point. If 70% of Manitoba over the age of 12 receive the first dose by Canada Day and 25% receive the second dose, businesses and other services are allowed to open in 25% capacity. I will. Newfoundland and Labrador will also lift the requirements for inspection and quarantine for fully vaccinated Canadian travelers on Canada Day, and future dates for single-vaccinated travelers will be It will be set over the next few months. Photo courtesy of Ernest Doroszuk / Toronto Sun / Postmedia Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenny announced on June 18 that more than 70% of Alberta had been vaccinated at least once, and all remaining COVID restrictions would be lifted on July 1.

Article content The decision of some state leaders to synchronize the achievement of the COVID-19 goal with Canada Day is similar to President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccination of 70% of the U.S. population by July 4. Yes — Canada Day. “It will make this Independence Day really special,” he said. Said March 11, “We not only show independence as a nation, but also begin to show independence from this virus.” It is a well-known fact that political leaders choose to link pandemic targets with their respective Independence Day. “It’s symbolic and represents freedom, freedom from restrictions,” said Deonandan. “It’s convenient that they match the significant reduction in the final wave.”

Article content “Without such a goal, it would be difficult to motivate people to seek vaccination in a hurry,” he said. But he warns against setting “any calendar day” without considering actual epidemiological and population health indicators. Convenient to match the significant reductions in final wave projects “It happens that the dates on these calendars are in line with the expected changes in these indicators, but as always, the above is subject to change with new information,” he warned. .. Canada may be well on its way to normal after the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re still clear. “The danger is that if you don’t get enough vaccinations and restart too soon, you run the risk of causing a fourth wave,” said Deonandan. As of Wednesday, June 30, more than 4,000 cases of the B1617 variant, commonly known as the Delta variant, have been tracked in Canada.

Article content In a study of variants first detected in India, people previously vaccinated prior to infection showed only mild symptoms, but were highly infectious, highly resistant to some COVID vaccines, and severe. It has been shown to cause serious illness. In the United States, life in most states has returned to relatively normal. Popular late-night and Broadway shows are held to welcome the audience directly. In addition, some stadiums allow fans to watch sports live. It’s a fascinating sight to see, but Deonandan said it’s important to resist the temptation of the state to open early. “Most states are acting responsibly,” he said. “That said, there is a bigger call to accelerate in the coming weeks, and we have to endure that temptation.”

Article content Photo by Canadian Press At this time, he said no one would “accept” the fourth blockade, he said, and that it became increasingly necessary to monitor indicators of community infection. “There are some things we can’t do when community transmission exceeds a certain level,” he said. If all goes well, Canada Day can be a turning point, as many leaders say. At this year’s celebration, large outdoor gatherings where participants wear masks are expected, and indoor events among fully vaccinated people are “acceptable if not encouraged,” he said. It was. Deonandan suggested that the reopening could provide an opportunity to test the use of domestic vaccine passports, as well as the documents used in Israel, the EU and the United States. Partially or completely vaccinated.

Article content For the second year in a row, Ottawa has selected a virtual show for large-scale festivals at venues throughout the capital. Similar small digital celebrations are planned in some parts of Atlantic Canada. However, instead of lifting all pandemic restrictions, such as annual parades, multicultural festivals, and historic attractions visited directly by residents, Alberta is planning a lineup of virtual and face-to-face festivals on Canada Day. But it’s still a matter of drawing a line, Deonandan warned. “It would be great if you were fully vaccinated,” he said. “But if there is enough disease epidemic, it will find holes in our defenses and even vaccinated people will get sick.” He suggested that the end of the year could be a more realistic turning point to look forward to if federal and state vaccine deployments stay on a planned trajectory rather than Canada Day. “It is believed that 90% of the country will be vaccinated by September,” he said. In other words, it may take several years to return to the normal feeling before COVID, but “to the extent that our daily life does not revolve around the fear of COVID-19 … that may be the end. This year, “he said.

