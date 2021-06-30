Cytomegalovirus in Covid-19 Patients: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment





when COVID-19 Five Covid patients at Gangalam Hospital in Delhi suffer from rectal bleeding from CMV infection or cytomegalovirus, and one has been reported dead. PTI.. Cytomegalovirus or CMV is a common virus, but it is the first time it has been reported in Covid patients 20-30 days after being tested positive in April-May 2021 in the second wave. What is Cytomegalovirus? by Mayo ClinicWhen the body is infected with this virus, it holds it for the rest of its life.The virus rarely causes problems in healthy people, but it can have serious consequences for debilitated people. Immune system.. The virus spreads easily through the infected person’s blood, saliva, urine, and other body fluids and is associated with the herpesvirus. CMV is a double-stranded DNA virus and is a member of the human herpesvirus family. Dr. Viplroy Rathod, a senior gastroenterologist at Batia Hospital in Mumbai, said this is a common viral infection in 50% to 100% of humans worldwide, depending on the age and race of the population being tested. Symptoms “Most people who get it don’t know because the virus rarely causes problems in healthy people. Symptoms of primary CMV are sore throat, muscle aches, malaise, swelling of the glands, The fever is mild, “said Dr. Praveen Gupta, Dean of the Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Institute. indianexpress.com.. Dr. Rathod said patients with CMV colitis exhibit nonspecific symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, rectal bleeding, and weight loss. Here’s what you need to know about cytomegalovirus-related rectal bleeding: (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock) Diagnosis Bloody stools and diarrhea are the most frequently observed symptoms in these patients. “Therefore, high suspicion indicators are needed and clinical tests are essential for the diagnosis of CMV colitis. There are specific blood tests and colonoscopy that can diagnose CMV-related colitis that leads to blood in the stool. Colon mucosal biopsy stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H & E) can reveal typical inclusions associated with CMV colitis, “owl eye appearance” inclusions that are highly specific for CMV There is sex. indianexpress.com.. How is it related to Covid-19? “If you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system, CMV is a source of concern. Women who develop active CMV infections during. pregnancy The virus can infect your baby and your baby may experience symptoms. CMV infections can be fatal to people with a weakened immune system, especially those who have had an organ, stem cell, or bone marrow transplant, “warned the Mayo Clinic. Cytomegalovirus colitis most commonly occurs in immunocompromised hosts, including patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), organ transplants, and hematological malignancies. cancer Treatment, and corticosteroid therapy, referred to Dr. Ratod. “Observed in some cases of patients infected with Covid-19, the reason may be due to these patients receiving steroid therapy or having an immunodeficiency. Underlying chronic inflammatory bowel disease can also be a predisposing factor, “he said. processing according to Mayo ClinicThere is no cure, but there are medicines that can help treat the symptoms. The majority of patients with immunocompetent CMV colitis may not require treatment with antiviral drugs. Due to the severity of the side effects of antiviral drugs such as ganciclovir, there is no evidence that treatment with antiviral drugs in these patients makes a significant difference in patient outcomes, Dr. Ratod told indianexpress.com. “Therefore, if you develop bloody stools that can be secondary to CMV-related bleeding, it is important to raise the suspicious index. Timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent further complications,” he advises. Did. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

