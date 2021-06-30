More than 4 out of 5 kiwis need COVID jabs to reach herd immunity

Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain



A new modeling of Te Pūnaha Matatini suggests that public health measures should be taken during the vaccination period of Aotearoa in New Zealand to avoid hospitalization and death from the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, lead author Nick Stein said the good news is that “increasing the level of vaccination makes it easier to maintain exclusion strategies and ultimately relies on population-wide interventions such as blockades. , Contact tracing Later in the rollout. “

“We need to use vaccine “It means we need to maintain border restrictions, alert level systems, community testing and contact tracing, along with other layers of protection we currently have,” said Professor Michael Planck. I will.

Using an age-constituent model of COVID-19 infection in Aotearoa, New Zealand, the team estimated how increased immunity levels from vaccination could slow growth. Outbreak.. The model combines the latest available data on vaccine efficacy with social contact survey data that estimates the amount of contact between people of different ages across the country.

This modeling shows the potential for large-scale national epidemics, including different scenarios at different stages of vaccine deployment, from outbreaks in confined areas to unmitigated epidemics. I will.

“We are still vulnerable to COVID-19 and remain vulnerable after the vaccine has been deployed, but the results show that the situation improves as the deployment progresses,” said Sean Hendy. I will. “

This modeling also includes the first New Zealand-specific estimates of the proportion of the population that needs vaccination to reach population immunity. The lowest estimate of the model-generated herd immunity threshold was a vaccination rate of 83% for the entire population. It is based on data from older variants of the virus with an estimated basic reproduction number of 4.5, assuming that the vaccine reduces infection by 85%. New data on newer, more contagious variants suggest higher thresholds, but this remains uncertain.

“Until we approach that threshold, we are still at risk of significant health consequences from outbreaks, including overwhelming our medical capabilities,” says Hendy.

“While deployment is still underway, elimination strategies provide us with the best options for controlling outbreaks and protecting those who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Immunization rates vary across New Zealand’s Aotearoa, so even if population immunity is reached nationwide, communities with lower than national average immunization rates are at risk of hospitalization and death from the outbreak of COVID-19. Further modeling work is required to investigate this.

Professor Michael Planck said, “One day, the threshold of artificial immunity that can open the border will not magically reach, and everything will return to full normal. With continuous testing and contact, It will be a gradual relaxation of border measures. Follow-up measures. “

“Relaxing border restrictions makes cases of COVID-19 very likely to occur. The way to prevent these outbreaks is to get vaccinated.”

There is still much to learn about the Pfizer vaccine and its effectiveness in different population groups. These models need to be updated as new data on vaccine efficacy and transmission of new mutants are collected internationally.

Plank states that these results provide a clear message. population Even if you are vaccinated, you still have to work hard on testing, contact tracing, scan-in, hand sanitizer, and wearing a mask. “

” Vaccine deployment That’s good news, “says Hendy. “But life hasn’t returned to normal for some time.”

Provided by a complex system