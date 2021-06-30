Woman hit with an unexpected bill of nearly $ 2,000 for colon cancer screening

Popular home tests for colon cancer screening are unexpected claims for some people and may postpone life-saving treatment. Instead of the much more complex process of colon endoscopy, Americans may be accustomed to seeing a commercial for Cologard, a home exam that is touted as a way to screen for colon cancer at home. Hmm. it’s not. Experts say it’s a good screening tool, but some users say they faced high bills.

Missouri-based Lianne Bryant told CBS News consumer research correspondent Anna Werner that she was intrigued after watching a Cologuard commercial on television for several years.

“I thought this home-based screening I could do sounds a lot easier than a full-blown colonoscopy,” 55-year-old Bryant told CBS News. ..

She called the insurance company in August and asked about Cologard.

“They said,’Yes, it will be completely covered,’ because I didn’t want to get caught up in an unexpected bill,” she said.

She sent a sample and waited for an email with the results. To Brian’s surprise, the test returned positive.

“I can have polyps and I can have colon cancer,” she recalled.

Brian eventually needed a colonoscopy, but was relieved to get negative results.

After that, the invoice started to arrive.

“I started receiving statements from my hospital that I had a balance of $ 1,900,” Bryant said. “Well, I certainly don’t think I owe that much, that is, it’s impossible.”

Colon cancer is very curable if detected early.Colonoscopy is provided free of charge to most people 45 years and over..

under Affordable care methodHer colonoscopy was coded as a “diagnostic” test because Bryant’s Cologard test was positive and was only a regular screening test, but her insurance covers it completely. I have. It wasn’t covered.

Had she not used CoroGuard in the first place, she would have been completely covered.

“I’m angry because I pay a lot of money for this insurance every month,” Bryant said. “I feel like I’m really scooped up.”

CBS News surveyed 11 of the largest health insurance companies in the United States to see what they do in situations like Brian. Seven did not respond. The coverage decisions vary, and the amount a consumer pays depends on how the doctor codes the colonoscopy procedure.

“Unfortunately, in some cases, people who test positive for non-invasive tests like Cologard will have to pay for colonoscopy at their own expense,” he said. Researched and stated. Dr. Mark Fendrick of the University of Michigan said.

Fendrick is worried that if he learns that colonoscopy may not be covered, he may not be able to undergo colonoscopy at risk of developing colon cancer. .. I have

“People who appear to be at high risk, the fact that having a colonoscopy is not economically easy, or otherwise it doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Cologuard is manufactured by Exact Sciences. Kevin Conroy, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, agrees that there is a problem.

“If one person receives an invoice related to screening, that’s too much,” he said.

“Millions of patients have free access to this follow-up colonoscopy, but not all,” Conroy said, requiring the addition of a new language to the website. .. He said he decided to be there.

“You helped us to emphasize that this helped us and we could do better, and we are always looking for ways to improve,” he told CBS News. ..

However, frequent television advertisements show that the cost of Cologard itself is covered by most insurance policies, but states that follow-up colonoscopy may not be covered. I have not.

Conroy defended the advertising message by calling it “appropriate.”

“If what you’re doing is to prevent people from being completely screened, there’s a significant cost associated with that,” he said.

Lianne Bryant wanted these ads to warn her.

“I don’t want to say it’s fake, but in a way I’m just using people. If that happens to me, I know it happens to many people,” says Bryant. I did.

Researcher Dr. Fendrick believes that advertising issues are not an issue if the entire colon cancer screening needs to be covered by insurance.

“I hope your story raises awareness not only among your watchers, but also among payers, and they know how ridiculous the policy is,” Fendrick said. ..

Cologuard has a program to help people complain in the event of an unexpected request for follow-up colonoscopy. Brian finally won her claim to have the insurer pay a $ 1,900 bill, but it took five months for it to be resolved.