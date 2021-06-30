CNET: The best office chair for 2021 | Nation





Many of us sit almost all day at work, but office chairs may not care much about our heads. In our case, prior to March 2020, most of our work time was spent in CNET smart homes, which are real homes testing products such as smart speakers and security cameras. We submitted the story from upright dining room chairs, cushioned sofas, and ass-paralyzing patio furniture — our radar doesn’t have the best office chairs, especially for work purposes. did. Therefore, when the pandemic blockade came, it was time to switch to a more traditional office chair. We tested 10 office chairs with prices ranging from $ 32 to $ 1,395. At the end, I knew I would buy some of the best office chair options for my home office. Here you will find several comfortable chair options, such as leather chairs and mesh chairs. ==== Overall the best Hbada office task desk chair CNET TAKE: Hbada Office Task Desk Chair won as my favorite office chair. This ergonomic office chair has a streamlined design that doesn’t take up too much space. This task chair also features excellent lumbar support, armrests, and a breathable mesh backrest for support. At $ 130, it’s also pretty affordable. After trying all the models, I found myself most often reaching for this task chair. It lacks the cushioning comfort of my second favorite chair (continue reading to see the runner-up winner), but it’s the most balanced model I’ve tested. Yes, check almost every box. Fast facts: Price (Amazon): $ 110 Finish: Black upholstery and mesh Weight limit: 250 lbs ==== Overall best (runner-up) Serta SmartLayers Arlington Air Executive Chair CNET TAKE: Not the most sophisticated chair around, but what Serta Arlington lacks in style is more than just compensating for comfort and customizability. Serta is a mattress maker and tracks in a very comfortable Arlington chair. This ergonomic chair is the most cushioned model I’ve tried, with a layer of soft cushioning on the headrest, chair back, armrests, and seat. Despite its comfort, it also provides decent support thanks to the adjustable lumbar lever under the seat. Current prices range from $ 300 to $ 218. If you are looking for a comfortable office chair with customizable lumbar support, this is a great option. Fast facts: Price (Amazon): $ 218 Finish: Black leather Weight limit: 275 lbs ==== The best luxury Herman Miller Aeron Chair CNET TAKE: Okay, I know. This ergonomic office chair is very expensive, but it comes in three sizes: good design, many adjustment features, lumbar support, and a bonus. I got a size B that fits within the height and weight of both me and my partner. One issue is its price, which is why it didn’t beat the best chairs overall. A chair that costs more than $ 1,400 and spends hours every day is not reasonably priced for most people. It would be sad to see this go. Fast facts: Price: $ 1,445 Finishing: Multiple color options, mesh Load capacity: Depends on chair size ==== The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Senior Writer Megan Wollerton and Copy Editor Jim Hoffman. For reviews of personal technology products, please visit: www.cnet.com..

..

