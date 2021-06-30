Marine mask rules haven’t changed since LA requested a face cover





Marin County has not changed its recommendations for using masks at this time, and health officials late Tuesday after Los Angeles County urged residents to continue wearing facial covers for fear of COVID-19 delta mutations. Said to. The LA announcement came after the World Health Organization advised everyone to continue wearing masks, whether or not they were vaccinated. In a daily email newsletter on the COVID-19 pandemic, Marine Health officials said the county’s COVID-19 guidance would continue to be in line with California Public Health Service recommendations. “Unlike Los Angeles and many other parts of the world, Marin is fortunate to have a high vaccination rate (thanks to our community for choosing to be vaccinated!) “The post states. “Our increased levels of community immunity have helped to minimize the spread associated with new COVID-19 cases.” Last week, the county reported 27 cases of delta variants in Novat, San Anselmo, and Fairfax. As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Marin County was 11,995, according to the Ministry of Health. There have been 48 active cases in the last 14 days and 2 patients have been hospitalized. In all cases, there were 184 deaths. Over 90% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and over 83% have been fully vaccinated. In making its recommendations, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department cited concerns about a highly contagious delta variant that devastated India this spring and spread wildfires around the world and throughout the United States. did. Almost half of the viral cases sequenced in the county. On June 15, California officially lifted restrictions on rallying and activities as infection rates declined. However, cases of delta variants are beginning to emerge, calling attention to health professionals. The Los Angeles County Public Health Service said, “Because all businesses operate without other restrictions, such as physical distance or capacity limits, until they better understand how and to whom the Delta Variant is spread. , We need to focus on maximum protection with minimal disruption to our daily work. “ State and Bay Area health officials haven’t notified a similar walkback of mask rules loosened just two weeks ago, but some infectious disease experts have seen an increase in annoying COVID-19 delta variants. I said that I am doing it. Recommendations such as LA County stuff wouldn’t be a bad idea. “The Los Angeles County approach turned out to be very wise,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinations at the UC Berkeley-UCF Joint Medical Program. “Currently, the United States is an island from what the other world has experienced in the past few weeks. I don’t know how long it will last. Los Angeles County is not only vaccinated, but a little more cautious and another I think I’m doing the right thing to instruct people to add weapons. “ The Bay Area Newsgroup contributed to this report. This story will be updated.

