Pentagon Confirmation: Rare Heart Inflammation Cases Related to COVID-19 Vaccine

A new study of service members in the United States found that the incidence of heart inflammation was higher than expected after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine. It is a discovery that Pentagon researchers say that a condition known as myocarditis should be noted as a potential side effect of immunization.

In an article published at JAMA Cardiology in the United States on Tuesday army, Navy And Air Force Doctors described 23 previously healthy men with myocarditis who developed symptoms within 4 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a study, doctors predicted that less than eight cases of myocarditis would be found in 436,000 male military personnel who received two mRNA shots. However, 20 military personnel, including 14 after the Modena shot and 6 after the Pfizer shot, developed inflammation after the second dose. Three developed this condition after the first vaccination.

According to, everything was previously healthy and physically healthy, with no evidence of acute COVID-19 infection or other infections. Report.

Read next: Navy does not investigate Eddie Gallagher further, claim statement is “unconfirmed”

The age of the person in charge of this study was 20 to 51 years. Heart symptoms resolved in 16 patients within a week of onset, but at the time of publication, 7 had continued chest pain.

The association between the COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis was first reported in Israel, and a case study was conducted in February in a 19-year-old man. The U.S. military was the first to begin tracking incidents in the U.S. population..

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration added a warning to documents accompanying the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, informing recipients of the risk of developing myocarditis, which is primarily seen in young men.

According to the treatise, the vaccine may “increase the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, especially after the second dose.”

To date, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has followed at least 323 cases of myocarditis under the age of 29 after COVID-19 vaccination and is considering an additional 148 cases.

In a presentation last week by the CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board, authorities said the incidence of myocarditis was 12.6 per million vaccinated people. CDC is for everyone over 12 years old COVID19 vaccine, Given the risk of illness and perhaps serious complications.

CDC officials added that they have not yet determined how the vaccine causes myocarditis. However, a group of Mayo Clinic researchers reported on June 16 that the condition of patients after mRNA vaccination was not similar to the inflammation seen in patients who responded badly to smallpox vaccine. ..

“Potential mechanisms of myocarditis after mRNA-based vaccination include a nonspecific congenital inflammatory response or a molecular mimicry mechanism between viral spike proteins and unknown cardiac proteins,” Catherine Larson said. The doctor writes.

Researchers have not reported adverse effects of myocarditis in Phase 3 clinical trials of the mRNA vaccine, and “immunization is rarely associated with hypersensitive myocarditis,” except for smallpox vaccines. Said.

In 2003, at least 10 military personnel and several civilians developed myocarditis after vaccination. The two died of a heart attack. The CDC has taken steps to encourage people diagnosed with heart disease to avoid smallpox vaccination.

As of June 11, the Pentagon had 30 cases of myocarditis among the vaccinated beneficiaries out of the 4.1 million vaccines given.

Researchers said rare side effects “should not undermine overall confidence in the value of vaccination.”

However, they added that “increasing attention to myocarditis as a potential adverse event after immunization is justified.”

“The actual incidence of this adverse event is unknown at this time, but symptom patterns and clinical course suggest an association with the inflammatory response to vaccination,” said Dr. Jamon Gomery of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The group led by is writing. In Bethesda, Maryland.

-You can reach Patricia Caim [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ patriciakime.

Relation: CDC is currently monitoring cases of cardiac inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination

View full article