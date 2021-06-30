How to Protect the Whole Community When the Mask Directive Ends – PUBLIC HEALTH INSIDER

One of my best friends is a kidney transplant recipient. Her immune system must be suppressed so that she does not reject the kidneys donated by her brother. Early in the pandemic, her doctor warned her about the high mortality rate of people with COVID-19 kidney transplant recipients and warned her to isolate as much as possible until the vaccine was available. .. So for over a year she didn’t spend time with anyone but her husband and son. She only left home for medical appointments and early morning walks. And she was worried about how long she had to wait for the vaccine.

Vaccines are now here, and in King County, more than 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, and the number of vaccinated people continues to grow. This dramatically improves the protection of vaccinated people from COVID. It also means that the directive to wear masks in public places indoors has been lifted.

We are proud to have reached this mark, but at the same time we cannot lose sight of the inability of some people to receive its protection. So, as the states and King County continue to open, we need to think thoughtfully about those who are still dependent on others to protect them.

Not everyone is protected, even if they want to be

The COVID-19 vaccine is incredibly effective for most people, but for people whose immune system is weakened or suppressed by illnesses such as cancer, chemotherapy, other treatments, or medications. It may not be possible to provide the same level of protection.

For example, my friend is participating in Study of Organ Transplant Recipients Vaccinated person. Of the 436 transplant recipients in this study, only 17% had detectable antibodies to fight the coronavirus after the first dose of the vaccine.

Also, for a variety of reasons, not everyone has been vaccinated yet. For example, children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated. With more than 300,000 children in this age group in King County, it remains a large group unprotected from the potential for COVID-19 infection.

Some people have not yet been vaccinated because there are still barriers that make it difficult. I keep listening to working people who aren’t on vacation, so I can’t get vaccinated because I’m afraid I’ll miss my job if there are side effects. Transportation, childcare and mobility challenges can also make it harder to get vaccinated.

And people still have doubts about vaccines, especially given the swirling false information. Distrust is naturally high for those who have experienced racism, discrimination or harm within the health care system or from the government. We work with trusted partners in the community to listen and answer questions, but dealing with distrust is a time-consuming process.

Public health and many of our partners increase time at vaccination sites on weekends and nights, identify free or low-cost options for transportation, and vaccinate at work or at work. We have been working to reduce these barriers by coordinating mobile vaccination teams that can-home. We partner with employers and community-based organizations to host vaccination events and support outreach.

What to do if you are not completely protected by the vaccine

If you or someone in your family is not vaccinated or cannot get the full level of protection from vaccination, around other people who may not be vaccinated, indoors and crowded It is important to follow Washington state guidance, including wearing a mask at an outdoor event.Washington State Health Department order It remains valid after the King County Mask Directive is completed.

Unvaccinated people should also take other precautions, especially if the delta variant is increasing. Limit indoor activities with other unvaccinated people, make sure there is adequate indoor air ventilation, wash your hands, and keep a physical distance.

What we can do to create community protection

As more people have been vaccinated, the number of cases of COVID-19 has decreased, but the virus has not disappeared. 97% of all COVID-19 cases in King County are unvaccinated. We need to rely on each other to help protect our communities and those who are not vaccinated.

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others If you can get vaccinated. The more people are vaccinated, the better the protection of each community. Vaccinations are free and available in many places. kingcounty.gov/vaccine

If you can get vaccinated. The more people are vaccinated, the better the protection of each community. Vaccinations are free and available in many places. kingcounty.gov/vaccine Choose outdoors as a place of activity involving unvaccinated people.. The risk of spreading COVID-19 is much lower outside than inside.

Improve ventilation and filtration of indoor air .. The virus spreads easily indoors, especially in crowded areas. Companies with indoor facilities and all organizations need to ensure good ventilation and filtration. For more information Improvement of indoor air.

.. The virus spreads easily indoors, especially in crowded areas. Companies with indoor facilities and all organizations need to ensure good ventilation and filtration. For more information Improvement of indoor air. Support people’s decision to protect themselves If you choose to wear a mask, keep a physical distance and avoid indoor gatherings.

The mask never disappears completely

Vaccinated people in King County can choose to continue wearing masks in public places , Even after the mask directive is lifted. Some people choose to continue wearing the mask if: Close contact with people at high risk of severe infections, with underlying illness, or at high risk. I would like to show support for wearing masks by unvaccinated people or because they feel more comfortable doing so. It sets an example for children who still have to wear masks. To protect yourself from other respiratory illnesses and allergens. Also, have you noticed that few people have had the flu or cold in the past year?

, Even after the mask directive is lifted. Some people choose to continue wearing the mask if:

High-risk groups continue to need masks Environments such as medical facilities and shelters, and places where many people have not yet been vaccinated, such as nurseries and schools. Businesses will continue to have the option of requiring their customers to wear face masks.

Make it easy to resume

We look forward to resuming social activities and keeping businesses and restaurants busy. I also think of people like my best friends. She is one of the lucky 17% of organ transplant recipients who are building antibodies after the first vaccination. But she probably won’t get the same level of protection as I do.

People like her, colleagues being treated for cancer, young children living next door, and grocery stores serving a lot of people who have been vaccinated. It feels very good to be able to protect. every day. However, you may be worried because you don’t know who has been vaccinated or who has not been vaccinated. So, even if you know you’re protected by vaccination, you still have a mask that you can wear at the store or at the company you’re still requesting.People I don’t know who is vaccinated or who is not vaccinatedI hope that people like friends can feel at ease by wearing a mask depending on the situation.

Read more about Resume At Public Health Insider or Web page to resume safely..

Originally posted on June 30, 2021.