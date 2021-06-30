Health
How to Protect the Whole Community When the Mask Directive Ends – PUBLIC HEALTH INSIDER
One of my best friends is a kidney transplant recipient. Her immune system must be suppressed so that she does not reject the kidneys donated by her brother. Early in the pandemic, her doctor warned her about the high mortality rate of people with COVID-19 kidney transplant recipients and warned her to isolate as much as possible until the vaccine was available. .. So for over a year she didn’t spend time with anyone but her husband and son. She only left home for medical appointments and early morning walks. And she was worried about how long she had to wait for the vaccine.
Vaccines are now here, and in King County, more than 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, and the number of vaccinated people continues to grow. This dramatically improves the protection of vaccinated people from COVID. It also means that the directive to wear masks in public places indoors has been lifted.
We are proud to have reached this mark, but at the same time we cannot lose sight of the inability of some people to receive its protection. So, as the states and King County continue to open, we need to think thoughtfully about those who are still dependent on others to protect them.
Not everyone is protected, even if they want to be
The COVID-19 vaccine is incredibly effective for most people, but for people whose immune system is weakened or suppressed by illnesses such as cancer, chemotherapy, other treatments, or medications. It may not be possible to provide the same level of protection.
For example, my friend is participating in Study of Organ Transplant Recipients Vaccinated person. Of the 436 transplant recipients in this study, only 17% had detectable antibodies to fight the coronavirus after the first dose of the vaccine.
Also, for a variety of reasons, not everyone has been vaccinated yet. For example, children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated. With more than 300,000 children in this age group in King County, it remains a large group unprotected from the potential for COVID-19 infection.
Some people have not yet been vaccinated because there are still barriers that make it difficult. I keep listening to working people who aren’t on vacation, so I can’t get vaccinated because I’m afraid I’ll miss my job if there are side effects. Transportation, childcare and mobility challenges can also make it harder to get vaccinated.
And people still have doubts about vaccines, especially given the swirling false information. Distrust is naturally high for those who have experienced racism, discrimination or harm within the health care system or from the government. We work with trusted partners in the community to listen and answer questions, but dealing with distrust is a time-consuming process.
Public health and many of our partners increase time at vaccination sites on weekends and nights, identify free or low-cost options for transportation, and vaccinate at work or at work. We have been working to reduce these barriers by coordinating mobile vaccination teams that can-home. We partner with employers and community-based organizations to host vaccination events and support outreach.
What to do if you are not completely protected by the vaccine
If you or someone in your family is not vaccinated or cannot get the full level of protection from vaccination, around other people who may not be vaccinated, indoors and crowded It is important to follow Washington state guidance, including wearing a mask at an outdoor event.Washington State Health Department order It remains valid after the King County Mask Directive is completed.
Unvaccinated people should also take other precautions, especially if the delta variant is increasing. Limit indoor activities with other unvaccinated people, make sure there is adequate indoor air ventilation, wash your hands, and keep a physical distance.
What we can do to create community protection
As more people have been vaccinated, the number of cases of COVID-19 has decreased, but the virus has not disappeared. 97% of all COVID-19 cases in King County are unvaccinated. We need to rely on each other to help protect our communities and those who are not vaccinated.
- Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others If you can get vaccinated. The more people are vaccinated, the better the protection of each community. Vaccinations are free and available in many places. kingcounty.gov/vaccine
- Choose outdoors as a place of activity involving unvaccinated people.. The risk of spreading COVID-19 is much lower outside than inside.
- Improve ventilation and filtration of indoor air.. The virus spreads easily indoors, especially in crowded areas. Companies with indoor facilities and all organizations need to ensure good ventilation and filtration. For more information Improvement of indoor air.
- Support people’s decision to protect themselves If you choose to wear a mask, keep a physical distance and avoid indoor gatherings.
The mask never disappears completely
- Vaccinated people in King County can choose to continue wearing masks in public places, Even after the mask directive is lifted. Some people choose to continue wearing the mask if:
- Close contact with people at high risk of severe infections, with underlying illness, or at high risk.
- I would like to show support for wearing masks by unvaccinated people or because they feel more comfortable doing so.
- It sets an example for children who still have to wear masks.
- To protect yourself from other respiratory illnesses and allergens. Also, have you noticed that few people have had the flu or cold in the past year?
- High-risk groups continue to need masks Environments such as medical facilities and shelters, and places where many people have not yet been vaccinated, such as nurseries and schools. Businesses will continue to have the option of requiring their customers to wear face masks.
Make it easy to resume
We look forward to resuming social activities and keeping businesses and restaurants busy. I also think of people like my best friends. She is one of the lucky 17% of organ transplant recipients who are building antibodies after the first vaccination. But she probably won’t get the same level of protection as I do.
People like her, colleagues being treated for cancer, young children living next door, and grocery stores serving a lot of people who have been vaccinated. It feels very good to be able to protect. every day. However, you may be worried because you don’t know who has been vaccinated or who has not been vaccinated. So, even if you know you’re protected by vaccination, you still have a mask that you can wear at the store or at the company you’re still requesting.People I don’t know who is vaccinated or who is not vaccinatedI hope that people like friends can feel at ease by wearing a mask depending on the situation.
Read more about Resume At Public Health Insider or Web page to resume safely..
Originally posted on June 30, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://publichealthinsider.com/2021/06/30/how-we-can-protect-the-whole-community-as-the-mask-directive-ends/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]