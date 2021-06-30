No COVID-19 delta mutation confirmed in Wichita County





Delta variants of the COVID-19 virus have been reported to be widespread throughout Texas, but it is unclear if cases have occurred in the Wichita Falls area. “The state doesn’t have an active testing program we’re running,” said Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District. “For us, so far, the only test we can do is a vaccinated, seriously ill or dead individual due to COVID. It may be in our area, We don’t know that, “she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Delta as a variant of concern because it is easily transmitted and currently accounts for 10% of all cases in the United States. The CDC director believes Delta is becoming the dominant stock in the country. Authorities in Los Angeles County, California have reopened their obligations to mask in public indoor spaces due to the prevalence of variants. Kreidler said the Pfizer and Modana vaccines appear to be effective against Delta strains. “I’ve never heard of Johnson & Johnson,” Cradler said. The number of COVID-19 shots distributed in Texas has slowed recently, but Kreidler is urging people who are not fully vaccinated to take shots. More:Wichita County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 32% of Fully Vaccinated People “If you are not currently vaccinated with COVID-19, I highly recommend it to anyone who can be vaccinated,” she said. “COVID-19 is a really preventable disease in most cases.” Wichita County vaccination rates are comparable to similar Texas County vaccination rates. 12 years and older – 41.8% with at least one vaccination and 37.8% with full vaccination.

People over 65 – 78.1% with at least one vaccination, 73.8% with full vaccination. Texas vaccination rate is 41 percent “Really, we are at a stage where we need to make people want to be vaccinated,” Kreidler said. She said that anyone who wants vaccination can go to the district’s website, https://www.wichitafallstx.gov/55/Health-District, Sign up. “We have a vaccination clinic in the health department here every Thursday. People can also go to the pharmacy and take pictures,” said Kreidler. She urged those who were not completely vaccinated to continue to wear masks when in public. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’ll need to wear a mask, even though Texas says you don’t need one,” she said. Kreidler said he saw more COVID-19 hospitalizations than he had seen on Monday for quite some time. “If we continue to see more large group activities, I think we have the potential for greater expansion,” she said. As of June 28, 441,881 COVID-19s, all variants, and 51,223 people have died in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Texas Department of Health. There are 15,219 cases and 381 deaths in Wichita County.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesrecordnews.com/story/news/2021/06/30/no-covid-19-delta-variant-confirmed-wichita-county-yet/7801896002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

